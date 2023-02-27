"He is a cyborg" - Bruce Prichard in awe of 45-year-old WWE star's power to quickly recover from major injuries

Suffering from a long-term injury is one of the worst nightmares for a professional wrestler, which unfortunately happens quite regularly in WWE. Some wrestlers, however, were gifted with seemingly magical recovery powers, and Bruce Prichard felt John Cena was undoubtedly one of them.

John Cena is no longer a full-time performer, but during his prime, he was the most consistent and dependable superstar in the entire company.

The Cenation Leader has rarely spent much time on the sidelines, and even if he did, he somehow managed to shock the fans with an unexpected return. The 16-time world champion pulled off a similar feat at Royal Rumble 2008 when he made his in-ring comeback from a torn pectoral muscle injury.

Bruce Prichard has watched John Cena over the years and admitted that the veteran star could recuperate from injuries quicker than his peers.

Moreover, while other talents viewed the injury hiatus as an opportunity to take some time off, John Cena hated being out of action, as Prichard explained below on his podcast:

"He (John) is a cyborg. The best way to describe it is that you could injure John in what most people would be out for six months; John would be out for six weeks. He just had unbelievable recuperative powers and a desire not to sit on the sidelines. So, I think while a lot of people will relish at times, 'Oh, hey, I've got time off; it's chill for six months.' John looked at that as, 'Oh my god! I've got time off. I've got to get back. I've got to work harder than I ever have to get back." [8:00 - 8:40]

Prichard added that pushing oneself despite not being physically 100% can be risky, but not in John Cena's case.

The 45-year-old always got the green signal from WWE's medical team as he'd proven to be a master at rehabilitating swiftly from injuries.

"That works to a disadvantage, too, because if you push too hard, that might make the injury worse; therefore, it might keep them out for much longer," continued Prichard. "With John, he got checked out by all the doctors and got cleared and was like, it's a miracle, he was ready." [8:41 - 9:00]

When will John Cena return to WWE?

It's WrestleMania season in WWE, and it would be odd not to have John Cena wrestle in a high-profile match in Los Angeles, California. As announced by the company, the former WWE Champion will make his TV return on the March 6th episode of Monday Night RAW, where he is expected to confirm his availability for WrestleMania.

If it wasn't obvious already, WWE is heavily leaning towards Austin Theory vs. John Cena, as that has been the rumored WrestleMania match for several months.

The first-time-ever showdown would ideally be for the United States Championship, and many fans expect Cena to pass the torch to Theory before going off on another hiatus.

Are you happy with the rumored creative direction for John Cena? Sound off in the comments section below.

