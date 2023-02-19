"Cena might interfere" - WWE fans excited as 49-year-old star answers Austin Theory's US Title open challenge for RAW

Last night's WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event saw Austin Theory retain his United States Championship inside the dreaded structure. However, following his victory over five other men, the 25-year-old already knows his next opponent.

During the post-show press conference following Elimination Chamber, Theory issued an open challenge for his belt on this coming Monday's episode of RAW. Edge came out next during the press conference and accepted it, seemingly confirming a first-time-ever match between the two.

This has excited WWE fans on Twitter, as it could lead to several possibilities. The Rated-R Superstar himself came off a big win at Elimination Chamber, as he and Beth Phoenix defeated Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match. It is unknown whether his feud with The Judgment Day is over.

That uncertainty has caused several Twitter users to predict that Balor would cost Edge the match, helping Austin Theory remain the US Champion. Many of them think John Cena will enter the picture, whether or not the youngster keeps the title.

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble Edge vs Austin Theory for the US title is ON for RAW!!!!!!!!!!! Edge vs Austin Theory for the US title is ON for RAW!!!!!!!!!!!

Aqeel @AqeelManzoor11 @WrestleOps Balor costs Edge and Cena returns @WrestleOps Balor costs Edge and Cena returns

sad panthers fan @YaBoyNoah69 @WrestlingHumble Wheory going through edge AND cena on his quest to becoming goat. love to see it @WrestlingHumble Wheory going through edge AND cena on his quest to becoming goat. love to see it

yzh 🔰🇶🇦 @yamufc_ @WrestlingHumble so the miz wont be the only 2x grand slam champ anymore must be hard @WrestlingHumble so the miz wont be the only 2x grand slam champ anymore must be hard 😭

Hussein @whoishussein_ @WrestlingHumble Didn’t even know it was a title match, but I’ll be seated for it either way @WrestlingHumble Didn’t even know it was a title match, but I’ll be seated for it either way

This episode of RAW will undoubtedly clear the road to WrestleMania as we discover what WWE's plans are for Theory and Edge at The Show of Shows. Both superstars should be featured highly, having had singles match at 'Mania last year.

What will Austin Theory and Edge do at WWE WrestleMania 39?

The Twitter reactions covered the likely matches for Austin Theory and Edge at WrestleMania. The latter could face Finn Balor in a blowoff match, possibly inside Hell in a Cell. They were reportedly set to wrestle inside the structure at the Royal Rumble, but the WWE Hall of Famer was unavailable for the build to the event.

Meanwhile, a match between Theory and John Cena is pretty much locked at this stage. The company has been teasing it for a while, with the open challenge being another hint toward the eventual contest.

CrispyWrestling 🎮 @DakotaKaiEra Austin Theory is annoyed that people are talking about John Cena and deflects talking about him #WWEChamber Austin Theory is annoyed that people are talking about John Cena and deflects talking about him #WWEChamber https://t.co/njJyAxGPVe

Austin Theory could hold weekly open challenges and defeat various RAW stars before the 16-time world champion answers it a week or two before 'Mania. It makes all the sense in the world, and a win over Cena in Hollywood would cement the Atlanta native as a significant player in WWE.

Do you think Austin Theory should defeat John Cena at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section below!

