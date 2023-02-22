"He don't give two s***s" – The Undertaker says WWE star is not a people person

The Undertaker recently gave his opinion on Brock Lesnar as both an athlete and person outside of WWE.

Lesnar is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of the last two decades. Away from the ring, it is well known that the 10-time WWE world champion likes to live a private life.

On Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, The Undertaker was asked to say a few words about his former in-ring rival:

"Another dude, freaky athlete, man. He don't give two s***s either. Brock is not a people person whatsoever." [56:37 – 56:45]

The Undertaker also referenced the time when Lesnar fought WWE legend Mr. Perfect on a moving airplane.

"I was on that flight. Brock's not a people person. Brock's just one of those rare, once-in-a-lifetime kinda athletes. Big old country boy." [56:58 – 57:15]

At the age of 45, Lesnar is still one of WWE's star attractions. On this week's RAW, the seven-foot-three Omos challenged The Beast Incarnate to a match at WrestleMania 39 on April 1-2.

The Undertaker's thoughts on Brock Lesnar ending his WrestleMania streak

The Deadman won 21 consecutive matches at WrestleMania before finally losing at the annual event to Brock Lesnar in 2014. Three years later, he lost for the second time at WrestleMania against Roman Reigns.

In a 2021 interview with The Dallas Morning News, The Undertaker said he wanted Reigns to beat him first instead of Lesnar:

"I don't know if Brock was the right guy. I like Brock, me and Brock are friends. I don't know that Brock needed that win. Brock was a bona fide superstar at that point. So, I don't know that he needed it. Roman, definitely... that was the right call. I just wish he may have been first. If Roman would have been able to do it, I think it would have increased the value."

The WWE Hall of Famer also spoke on Mike Tyson's podcast about the interesting reason why he received an opportunity to wrestle in 1987.

