Back in early 2010, multi-time world champion John Cena took a massive shot at wrestling legend Hulk Hogan for working with TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling).

John Cena and Hulk Hogan are arguably the two biggest babyfaces in the history of pro wrestling. Both men sold a massive amount of merchandise during their respective eras, courtesy of their popularity among fans. While Cena won 16 world titles with the company, Hogan raked up six world titles and two Hall of Fame inductions.

In 2009, Hulk Hogan signed a deal with TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling) in one of the biggest pro wrestling news stories of the year. Shortly after Hogan's signing, Cena appeared in a live chat session on WWE's official website. One of the questions thrown at Cena was whether he was interested in battling Hogan.

In response, Cena took a massive shot at Hogan for being a part of TNA. He stated that the legend was "wasting his time" in another promotion.

"Yes. I just don't think that's going to happen right now. He's too busy wasting his time." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Hulk Hogan had once shown interest in facing John Cena

When Hulk Hogan returned to WWE in 2005, Cena was the company's top face and was holding the WWE Title. The Immortal One was impressed with him, and there were backstage talks about pitting the two stars together in the ring.

Bruce Prichard had the following to say about WWE's plans for this dream match. The WWE Executive stated that Hogan was interested in facing the 16-time world champion and that his reaction to a potential match was "holy cow."

“Hulk [Hogan] was always looking for that next mountain to climb, the next Superstar to conquer. So yeah, you are looking at Cena? You are looking at who you want to be in the ring with and play with and have fun. Of course, it’s John Cena. I definitely remember Hulk going holy cow, this is going to be good. Hulk was already gone before we could [book the match against John Cena].” [H/T Sportz Wiki]

Cena remained WWE's top guy for a long time following Hogan's departure. Hogan made several appearances for WWE over the next decade or so but never stepped foot inside the ring for an actual match.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Cenation's last appearance for WWE came on the June 27 episode of RAW, when he celebrated his 20th anniversary in the company.

Would you have liked to see Hogan vs. Cena in a WWE ring? Let us know in the comments section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes