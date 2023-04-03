"He's probably a good f**k" - When Ex-WWE star got in trouble with spouse for backstage act

In 2006, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle left Vince McMahon's promotion to join Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA). About six years later, he tied the knot with his second wife, Giovanna Yannotti.

While her husband performed in TNA, Giovanna attended the promotion's events. However, she once engaged in a heated argument with Angle over one of his pre-match stretches. The WWE Hall of Famer's wife felt it was inappropriate for him to do it in front of his female co-workers.

During an episode of Wives of Wrestling in April 2022, Giovanna told the story.

"I'd go to TNA events and he would do these stretches. And it's like he's on like all fours (...) like he would go down and he would like go back and forth (...) like a h*mping [motion]. So, I would sit there and I'd be like, 'huh.' And like all there'd be female wrestlers. Like I'm not a jealous person at all, like I don't, but I'm sitting here and I was like, if I was a woman single or whatever and I saw a guy doing that, I'd be like, 'he's probably a good f**k.' Like I was just imagining him doing that in bed," she said.

Giovanna then talked to her husband and asked him to either stop doing these stretches backstage or do them in a private place.

"So, I sat back and I talked to him and I got into it with him. (...) I was like, 'you're doing some s*x stretches like in front of these girls. You're not even doing it in the locker room. You did it right there where everybody can see you.' I was like, 'I don't feel comfortable with you doing that.' And he's just like, 'well, I've been doing it for years. I have to do it.' I'm like, 'Well, then do it in a corner where nobody can [see you].' (...) It bugged me out and I was like, 'okay, I'm just gonna start doing this in front of all your guy friends or guy wrestlers and see how you like it,'" Giovanna added. [33:25 - 35:28]

Angle responded to his wife's threat by telling her that he would not be comfortable with her doing that. Hence, he stopped doing these stretches and replaced them with other kinds.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle retired in 2019

After spending nearly a decade in TNA, Kurt Angle returned to WWE in 2017. Over the next two years, he competed in several matches. The 54-year-old also served as RAW General Manager. However, he retired in April 2019 after losing to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

Since then, the Olympic Gold Medalist has made several sporadic appearances. His latest came last January at Raw is XXX. He participated in a segment with D-Generation X before serving as the special guest referee in a six-man tag team match between The Street Profits & Seth Rollins against Imperium.

