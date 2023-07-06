"He thinks I'm a mark" -When Stone Cold Steve Austin confronted ex-WWE star in front of John Cena

Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the greatest superstars in WWE history. The Texas Rattlesnake had an iconic in-ring career in the Stamford-based company before retiring from in-ring competition in 2003.

Several years after his retirement, the WWE Hall of Famer started a podcast. In his autobiography, "Life Is Short and So Am I: My Life Inside, Outside, and Under the Wrestling Ring," former superstar Hornswoggle disclosed that he told Austin he wanted to be a guest on his podcast. However, when The Texas Rattlesnake called Hornswoggle to invite him to his podcast, the latter surprisingly hung up on him.

"A while later, I got a couple of calls from an L.A. number and didn't pick up because I didn't know who it was. The one time I did pick up, a voice said, 'Hey, is Hornswoggle there?' I asked, 'Who is this?' 'It's Steve,' said the caller. Because he'd asked for Hornswoggle and not Dylan, I thought it was a fan, so I said, 'Wrong number, sir,' and hung up," Hornswoggle wrote.

Stone Cold Steve Austin later confronted Hornswoggle backstage in front of John Cena.

"The next time I was at a show with Austin, he walked over and said, “Hey you — you kayfabed me!” I was confused. “When I called you, you kayfabed me and you hung up on me.” As I explained that I didn’t realize it was him and I’d thought it was a mark calling, John Cena walked past. Steve stopped him, pointed at me, and said, “He thinks I’m a mark.” I got the hell out of there as quickly as I could. Fortunately, Steve actually thought it was funny and I ended up doing the podcast with him."

Stephanie McMahon once helped Hornswoggle after his wife cheated on him with another wrestler. Check out the story here.

Hornswoggle left WWE in 2016

In 2006, Hornswoggle made his WWE debut. He worked in the Stamford-based company for nearly ten years, during which time he held the Cruiserweight Championship. However, WWE released him from his contract in 2016, months after he was suspended for violating the Wellness Program.

Over the past few years, the 37-year-old competed on the independent circuit. Nevertheless, he recently seemingly announced his retirement from in-ring competition in an interview with Inside the Ropes.

"Not that I know of. I mean, I would love to, but in-ring, probably is behind me, if I'm being honest with myself after my second failed back surgery. It ain't in the cards, I don't believe in-ring for a major company," he said.

Hornswoggle's partner beat him up for cheating on her with CM Punk's sister's friend. Check out the story here.

Poll : 0 votes