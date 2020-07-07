Heath Slater breaks silence after making his return on RAW, talks about his future

Heath Slater made a surprising return to Monday Night RAW

Heath Slater was released by WWE earlier this year due to budget cuts

McIntyre and Slater

Former tag-team Champion Heath Slater was one of the unfortunate Superstars who was released from their contract by WWE. The Superstar cuts were made in order to curtail costs due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

In an unexpected turn of events, Heath Slater returned to Monday Night RAW and confronted his former 3MB teammate and current WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre. Heath Slater challenged Drew McIntyre for a WWE Championship match which he lost in quick fashion.

However, the two friends embraced after the match and Drew McIntyre showed that he bears no hostility towards his friend for demanding an opportunity. Heath Slater spoke to Sarah Schreiber after RAW and stated that this was his 'closing chapter' in WWE.

He also talked about the fact that Drew McIntyre and he go way back and that they consider each other brothers.

“It’s knocked silly right now, being honest, but it was just something that had to be done. You know, me and Drew, we go way back. He is a brother of mine, and he promised me something, you know, and I wanted it. You know, so I confronted him and thank God it happened, but then again, you know, he’s the man. He’s the champ, and he’s my best friend; a brother inside and outside the ring. Pretty sure he still loves me. After he helped me up, he gave me a hug. I hope anyway because he’s a bad dude. But no, this was a nice closing of a chapter. So, let’s see what the future brings for me.” (H/T: 411Mania)

What's next for Heath Slater?

While Heath Slater's return to RAW might have been a one-off, there are still great things awaiting him in the future. Heath Slater has been teasing a move to Impact Wrestling on his social media. Rhyno, his former tag-team partner in WWE has also made some comments which suggest that the two will soon reunite in Impact Wrestling.

Drew McIntyre will be facing another former teammate of his, Dolph Ziggler, at the upcoming WWE PPV called Extreme Rules: Horror Show.