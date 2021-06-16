Hell in a Cell 2021: 5 potential finishes to Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre - Major heel turn, Brock Lesnar to return?

Hell in a Cell is this Sunday, and it will be WWE's final pay-per-view in the ThunderDome. From the five matches currently on the card, the biggest one might be the cell match between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre over the WWE Championship.

The feud between the two men has gradually escalated to the point where Hell in a Cell is the best way to end it. The outcome of this match is not quite as straightforward as one may predict, with quite a few ways it could end.

Lashley's first WWE Title reign has been solid, but will it end at Hell in a Cell?

McIntyre definitely has a chance of regaining the belt, with a couple of ways it could happen. He may even transition into his next feud at the pay-per-view itself. This intrigue accompanies the hard-hitting intensity we are likely to see inside Hell in a Cell, making this match a very exciting prospect.

Here are five potential finishes to the Hell in a Cell match between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre at the namesake pay-per-view.

#5 Brock Lesnar returns and causes a No Contest like at Hell in a Cell 2018

WWE's booking of Hell in a Cell in recent years has been questionable, particularly with how the main events of the 2018 and 2019 pay-per-views ended. The former saw Brock Lesnar invade the cell.

He kicked the door down and attacked both Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, ending their match in a No Contest. This did not make sense, considering the brutality of the Hell in a Cell gimmick. A repeat of this would not go down well, but it isn't out of the question.

While he is not guaranteed to be back in WWE this summer, Lesnar would fit right into the main event scene on RAW. With the fans possibly awaiting his return, the company may bring him back in the most infuriating way possible.

The Beast Incarnate could invade Hell in a Cell this Sunday, before decimating Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre mid-battle. This instantly showcases Lesnar's intentions of winning back the WWE Championship, while setting up a massive triple threat in front of a live crowd, either at Money in the Bank or SummerSlam.

