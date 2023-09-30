Henry Cavill and 4 Hollywood stars who have co-starred with John Cena

John Cena has not only etched a legacy in the world of wrestling but also in Hollywood. His expansive career has undergone quite the progression in his 17-years as an actor. Cena also had a cameo in the Barbie film as a Kenmaid opposite Dua Lipa.

Let's take a look at a few top names the multi-time WWE Champion has shared and will share the silver screen with:

#5. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is no stranger when it comes to starring alongside wrestling stars. In 2017, she featured in Baywatch with The Rock, Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario.

Earlier this year it was announced that the Citadel actor was cast in an upcoming film titled Heads of State. The shooting of the film began in May, which also led to speculation in the wrestling world about John Cena's availability for another WWE run. The film is being directed by Ilya Naishuller, who is also reportedly making her debut in a directoral role.

#4. Idris Elba

John Cena and Idris Elba on The Suicide Squad

The aforementioned film Heads of State is an action comedy film. It was officially announced in 2020 but given the events taking place in the world at large at the time, the film was postponed. Hollywood megastar and Marvel Cinematic Universe cast member Idris Elba is also slated to star in the movie.

John Cena was one of the few WWE stars after The Rock who made a successful career in Hollywood. A little more than a decade later, the Cenation Leader is already at par with top-notch names in the acting industry.

This is not the first time Elba and Cena have worked together. The duo were also a part of The Suicide Squad where the WWE legend took on the role of Peacemaker while Elba was Bloodsport.

#3. Robert Patrick

The iconic villain from Terminator 2: Judgment Day got a spot in John Cena's debut film, The Marine. The movie was produced by WWE studios in 2006 and also escalated into a 6-part franchise with The Miz taking on the lead role in later years.

Robert Patrick took on the role of Rome, a jewelry thief, who kidnaps Cena's wife played by Kelly Carlson, during a heist gone wrong. Cena is discharged from the USMC and returns home, but then after his wife's kidnapping, goes on a quest to get her back. This was the 46-year-old's first movie as a lead, and it was a commercial success that year.

Patrick also featured in the Peacemaker series, reuniting the two after more than a decade on television.

#2. Jackie Chan

The ultimate and almost unthinkable Hollywood duo to ever join forces - Jackie Chan and John Cena are now sharing the silver screen. The two featured in Hidden Strike directed by Scott Waugh. The project was announced in 2018 but got delayed due to unforeseen and unavoidable reasons. It was finally released in July this year on Netflix.

#1. Henry Cavill

Undoubtedly one of the most sought after actors today, Henry Cavill has established himself at a level few can reach. Known for his portrayal as Superman and Geralt of Rivia over the past decade or so, the 40-year-old is set to feature in Argylle, a thriller, spy action film due for release in February 2024. In addition to John Cena, the cast also includes Dua Lipa, Sam Rockwell, Ariana DeBose and Bryan Cranston.

