John Cena spotted near the site of upcoming WWE show; possible reason why [VIDEO]

WWE fans in Liverpool were stunned to see John Cena working out in a public gym. A video recently made the rounds on social media where the 16-time World Champion could be seen mingling with fans in the gym.

John Cena last competed in a WWE ring at WrestleMania 39. He challenged Austin Theory for the United States Championship but failed to win the title on the grandest stage. Following his loss, Cena went on yet another hiatus as he is a part-time star in the company.

The Cenation leader's latest film Fast X recently hit theatres, and it looks like Cena is traveling the world to promote the film. He’s also in the UK to film his latest movie titled Heads of State which also stars Idris Elba and Priyanka Chopra Jonas alongside Cena.

He recently made headlines after imitating the famous Liverpool fan who eulogized former Reds forward Sadio Mane outside Anfield.

A new video is currently doing the rounds on Twitter that shows The Doctor of Thugonomics working out in a gym in Liverpool. In the video, Cena can be seen adjusting some weights before posing with a couple of fans for a photo.

WWE is all set to host Money in the Bank in the UK on July 1, 2023. It would be great to see John Cena at the Premium Live Event if he is still in the country at the time. His presence would help the company draw a lot more viewership even if he makes a short appearance.

Paul Heyman recently revealed a major point about John Cena’s Make-A-Wish appearances

It’s no secret that John Cena has done a lot of social work during his time in the industry. The WWE Superstar holds the record for granting over 600 Make-A-Wish wishes over the years.

In an interview with Rick Rubin on the Tetragrammaton, Paul Heyman revealed that John Cena never wanted to go public about his appearances for the company. However, Vince McMahon convinced him to do so as it would inspire others to go down the same path.

"I don’t have the words to convey the admiration I have for John Cena as a human being. There had to come a point in time where Vince had to sit down with John and say, ‘You need to let me go public with these Make-A Wish visits. You have to. You know you’re hurting Make-A-Wish by not allowing me to do that because if people understood how much of your time you give to Make-a-Wish and to these kids, they’ll be inclined to contribute. They’ll be inclined to get involved. You will help them if you allow this’, because Cena never wanted to exploit it. He never wanted publicity for it. He never wanted recognition for it. He wanted to just do it. That’s a hero," Heyman said.

It’s incredible to see how the WWE star has handled his image over the years. He has inspired many in the entertainment industry and has become a household name thanks to his star power.

