Here's why John Cena must challenge this current WWE champion at Clash in Paris

Earlier this month, John Cena lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025. After being attacked by a returning Brock Lesnar that same night, The Franchise Player entered into a feud with Logan Paul on the SmackDown after The Biggest Party of The Summer. The former allies are now scheduled to lock horns with each other at Clash in Paris on August 31.Meanwhile, Seth Rollins is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight in a Fatal Four-Way Match at the upcoming premium live event in France. There is a possibility of The Vision interfering in the match and helping Rollins retain the title.If this happens, in a shocking turn of events at Clash in Paris, John Cena may reveal his intention to become an 18-time World Champion after potentially defeating Logan Paul. The Unseen 17 could then challenge The Visionary for the World Heavyweight Championship. The speculation arose after The Greatest of All Time recently took to Instagram to share the now-famous picture of Rollins swinging the World Heavyweight Championship belt after his successful cash-in at SummerSlam.For those unaware, Seth Rollins had attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on The Franchise Player at Night of Champions 2025, but The Visionary couldn't get the job done, as Cena took out the referee before he could enter the ring. Although Rollins helped the former Undisputed WWE Champion retain the title against CM Punk that night, John Cena took out The Vision during the bout, temporarily joining forces with The Second City Saint.Now that he is a babyface again, Cena may set his sights on Seth Rollins after The Visionary potentially retains his gold at Clash in Paris. That said, it is mere conjecture at this point. The chances of it happening are unlikely, given that the Hollywood megastar is set to be involved in a high-profile feud with Brock Lesnar in the coming weeks. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTriple H to schedule Seth Rollins vs. John Cena vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship?If the above scenario plays out, Triple H could add Roman Reigns to the World Heavyweight Championship picture and have Seth Rollins defend the title in a Triple Threat Match against the Original Tribal Chief and John Cena.The OTC has been feuding with Rollins and his crew for months. He is set to battle a member of The Vision, Bronson Reed, at WWE Clash in Paris 2025. The Head of the Table may set his sights on The Visionary's title after potentially defeating Reed.If this happens, Triple H may add Roman Reigns to the potential championship bout between John Cena and Seth Rollins, turning it into a Triple Threat Match for the World Heavyweight Championship.That said, this is also speculative at this point.