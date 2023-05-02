Historic reign already intact, controversial contract - 5 reasons Roman Reigns should not be a triple champion

WWE RAW featured one of the most polarizing stars in pro wrestling today discussing Roman Reigns. Of course, it was Paul Heyman. The legendary manager, commentator, and wrestling promoter interrupted Triple H following The Game, revealing a handful of draft selections.

While the two had a polite discussion, Paul Heyman had his eyes on the newly created World Heavyweight Championship, which was positioned next to the podium. Heyman then cut a promo, addressing various issues within The Bloodline.

While speaking to the crowd, Heyman noted that Reigns is interested in the new title and even spoke about what The Tribal Chief would look like with yet another title belt on his shoulder or around his waist.

Fans immediately booed the idea of Reigns challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship, and thankfully, it seems unlikely that he'll be challenging for the title any time soon.

Still, this article will dive into the key reasons why The Head Of The Table should not become a triple champion in the near future.

Below are five reasons why Roman Reigns should not be a triple champion.

#5. Roman Reigns is a SmackDown exclusive star

iBeast @ibeastIess ROMAN REIGNS IS #1 DRAFT PICK BACK TO BACK WE UPPPP ROMAN REIGNS IS #1 DRAFT PICK BACK TO BACK WE UPPPP https://t.co/kIOkYm4DTe

The WWE Draft should, in theory, accomplish numerous goals. It should and has led to fresh stars being called up from NXT. It should also lead to rosters being shaken up, thus providing new opportunities for wrestlers and allowing for brand-new stories to be told.

The WWE Draft should also help strengthen the brand split. In theory, wrestlers being drafted to specific brands should become exclusive to that particular show. A wrestler moving to RAW should mean that they can't appear on SmackDown, for example.

Roman Reigns is drafted to SmackDown, and The World Heavyweight Title will be exclusive to RAW. If The Tribal Chief is on the blue brand, he shouldn't be able to challenge for the red brand's title if the brand split is to be upheld. He should remain exclusively on Friday nights.

#4. The Tribal Chief is part-timer as it is

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

The WWE schedule can be intense. There was a time when wrestlers would be on the road, competing or traveling, for over 300 days of the year.

The road schedule is much more relaxed now, but it can still be intense for many. For Roman Reigns, however, things are much easier. The Head Of The Table's new contract has him effectively working on a handful of shows per year.

Reigns don't appear at almost any live events and likely less than half of the weekly television tapings. As a result of his limited schedule, putting another title on him is a bad idea. If he won't be around to defend the belt, should he really hold it?

#3. Roman Reigns is already the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

Perhaps one of the biggest reasons why Roman Reigns shouldn't be the new World Heavyweight Champion comes down to the fact that he already has two belts to his name, albeit two unified championships.

The Tribal Chief is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He first captured the Universal Championship back in 2020 and won the WWE Championship over a year ago at WrestleMania 38.

Roman has had a stranglehold on the world titles for the majority of the past three years. He's approaching 1,000 days straight as a World Champion and, thus doesn't need another belt anytime soon. He has enough responsibilities with the two belts he's rocking with now.

#2. The two brands need to have their own unique champions

Bethany 🫶🏾 WWE/Astros @bethanywwe1 Do y’all not understand how over Seth Rollins is?! Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins for WWE World Heavyweight Champion!! 🫡 Do y’all not understand how over Seth Rollins is?! Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins for WWE World Heavyweight Champion!! 🫡 https://t.co/E0tZiTqZVG

WWE has three major brands. Monday Night RAW was the company's premiere show for quite some time, dating back to 1993. SmackDown launched in 1999 and is arguably the A show in 2023. Lastly, the developmental brand NXT first launched in 2010.

While RAW, SmackDown, and NXT weren't always unique brands with their own separate rosters, that's what they are today. RAW and SmackDown, in particular, tour separately, appear on different networks, and even feature some different stuff.

If each brand is effectively being run as if they are their own company, with a unique roster and a weekly television show, they need their own champion. RAW needs to have a unique titleholder, while SmackDown keeps Roman Reigns on top.

#1. A new champion is necessary for WWE to feel fresh

The new World Heavyweight Championship

Roman Reigns' time on top of WWE has been incredibly impressive. As noted, he's been the Universal Champion since 2020, nearing 1,000 days with the belt. He's battled all sorts of impressive challengers.

Be it Edge, Cesaro, Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, Matt Riddle, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens - nobody has managed to dethrone The Big Dog. While his reign has been excellent, 1,000 days is a long time for a wrestler to remain on top.

WWE can't allow Roman Reigns to capture the World Heavyweight Championship for the sake of keeping things fresh. The Bloodline angle is arguably the best ever, but it cannot spill over onto RAW and SmackDown every week without feeling dull. Somebody else must run the red brand.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes