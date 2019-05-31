Hits and Misses of WWE in May 2019: Major shockers, New champions

This was quite a happening month!

The year 2019 is a great time to be a pro wrestling fan. I repeat again, a "pro wrestling" fan, not just a "WWE" fan. With the emergence of a top rival in the form of All Elite Wrestling, the month of May hasn't been so pleasing for the biggest sports entertainment company in the world.

There was a lot of stuff that happened in WWE this past month, some of them good, some bad, and some awful. Among the many title changes, the introduction of a new championship, and an unexpectedly good Money in the Bank PPV (except the ending), the biggest talking point was the brewing war between WWE and AEW as both the companies took some huge shots at each other.

In this article, I'll attempt to lay down the hits and misses of WWE in the month of May according to me. Please remember, these are just my opinions and could be completely different from yours as we all have different perspectives.

I would like to invite all the readers to voice their thoughts and opinions in the comments section below about last month's WWE programming.

Note: The analysis is only on RAW, SmackDown and PPVs and does not include NXT

#1 Hit: Bray Wyatt's Firefly Funhouse

Let's start with the most obvious one. Bray Wyatt and his Firefly Funhouse segments have arguably been the best part of RAW in the last month. Contrary to the other poorly written segments, the storytelling and thought process put behind these segments is exceptional.

With Bray Wyatt himself highly involved in the creative process, the character and his own universe have been built-up nicely and fans are excited to see him make his in-ring debut.

Bray revealed his big secret to the WWE Universe in the form of his masked monster version, The Fiend, and his character appears to be that of a "sociopath" and a dual-faced one who has definitely not left behind his dark past.

With characters like Abby the Witch, Mercy the Buzzard, and Ramblin' Rabbit, WWE has a lot of options and things that they can do with this gimmick. I believe that this could be the best gimmick in WWE in years, and can lead to some amazing stories and rivalries.

Who do you think will be Bray's first victim? Moreover, do you really believe he can control this monster as he claims? I doubt that.

