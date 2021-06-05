How did Becky Lynch meet Seth Rollins?

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are two of the most popular names in the pro-wrestling world today. What makes this tidbit crazier is the fact that Becky Lynch hasn't wrestled a match in more than a year and is still relevant among the WWE Universe.

Lynch and Rollins made their relationship official in mid-2019 when The Man spilled the beans during a Twitter war with WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix.

What many fans still wonder to this day is how Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins met. The former Women's Champion opened up on the same during a chat with Ariel Helwani on ESPN MMA back in 2020.

"We've been friends for years and years, and just immediately the first conversation that I ever had with him... we just hit it off. I think I just ended up telling him my life story. And that was it, we were just friends, and there was never really anything. But then, we were both single at the same time, and then we were like, 'Why not?'" said Lynch.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins got engaged in August 2019

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins both had an excellent 2019 with peak moments for both WWE Superstars coming at WrestleMania 35. Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar to become Universal Champion in the opening match of the show. Becky Lynch pinned Ronda Rousey to win the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles in the first main event in WrestleMania history to be headlined by women.

Lynch and Rollins were also featured together on WWE TV for a short while but went their separate ways following their Extreme Rules 2019 outing against King Corbin and Lacey Evans.

Becky Lynch vacated her RAW Women's title immediately after Money In The Bank 2020 due to her pregnancy. She hasn't wrestled since then, but WWE President Nick Khan has assured fans that she will return somewhere down the line.

#AndNew Congratulations again to Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins! 👏 pic.twitter.com/aguLPnpWcT — RompiballeIl (@RompiballeI) December 7, 2020

Lynch-Rollins is one of the biggest power couples in WWE history. They welcomed their first baby, Roux, in December 2020. Lynch's latest photos indicate that she's doing incredibly well in the fitness department and looks in great shape for a return.

