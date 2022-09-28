How was Bray Wyatt's return teased on the WWE Extreme Rules graphics?

WWE has continuously teased the White Rabbit on its shows, and now a Bray Wyatt hint has been observed by fans in the poster of Extreme Rules 2022.

QR Codes have been showing up in recent episodes of RAW and SmackDown, which always feature a white rabbit and various numbers. These codes usually link back to dates or coordinates. White Rabbit by Jefferson Airplane has also been played during commercial breaks and live events by the promotion.

Now that Extreme Rules is fast approaching, the mysterious identity behind the gimmick could possibly make an appearance. Fans noticed that the poster of Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle contained a lantern and fireflies, two items integral to Bray Wyatt's character. The rest of the posters for the men's matches also included the elements in the background, but not the posters for the women's matches.

Extreme Rules will be held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on October 8, 2022. As of this writing, five matches have been announced for the show with different stipulations each.

The recent White Rabbit tease hinted at another former WWE Superstar, not Bray Wyatt

Multiple names have been speculated to be behind the White Rabbit teases. After the September 26 episode of RAW, another released superstar besides Bray Wyatt was suggested as a potential candidate behind the program.

During the episode, a QR code was displayed that directed to a video featuring multiple superstars. The caption contained a set of numbers which turned out to be coordinates for Corbin, Kentucky.

Fans then checked the link's source code, which revealed the words "no man is truly good" and "no man is truly evil," the lyrics of Aleister Black's WWE theme song. The latest tease also featured a giant pink bunny artwork, ' Hase,' located in Italy.

It will be interesting to see if the mysterious gimmick will play any significant role at Extreme Rules in Philadelphia.

