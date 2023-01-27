How far will Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio go in WWE together?

The duo of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are among WWE's most entertaining current acts. The two are part of The Judgment Day alongside Finn Balor and Damian Priest, but they have earned some immense heat as a pairing.

This includes when Dominik crashed his family's Thanksgiving celebration, with Ripley assisting him in assaulting his father, Rey Mysterio. As a result, Mami and Dom Dom have jointly been nominated for Sportskeeda's Heel of the Year award.

With the Royal Rumble approaching, Rhea Ripley could punch her ticket to WrestleMania and win the RAW or SmackDown Women's Championship at The Show of Shows. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio may face his legendary father at 'Mania.

The second-generation superstar has improved quite a bit as a heel, but it remains to be seen if he can rise to WWE's main event scene after his potential victory over Rey Mysterio. Ripley, on the other hand, will be just fine.

If they stick together to cause more havoc, the duo from The Judgment Day could be classed among the most despicable superstars in WWE's history. You will have the chance to cement them as such by voting for them as the biggest heels in the business in the second annual Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Rhea Ripley will also be gunning for Sportskeeda's Female Wrestler of the Year award after her stellar 2022 in WWE

The Eradicator had an eventful year, beginning it as a babyface before turning heel on Liv Morgan and joining The Judgment Day. Rhea Ripley is now the most dominant woman in WWE alongside Bianca Belair, who is also in the running for Female Wrestler of the Year in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose is among the nominees, too, if you feel her career-defining year was enough to surpass either of the RAW stars. Meanwhile, AEW's Jade Cargill and Jamie Hayter are also in contention for the award.

Will it be Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, or someone else who wins it? The choice is yours! Pick the best of the best alongside several wrestling legends in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Stay tuned for information on when and where to vote!

