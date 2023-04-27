How could a former WWE Money in the Bank winner's return stir the contendership pot for the World Heavyweight Championship?

The unveiling of the World Heavyweight Championship has kept the rumor mill busy, with multiple top WWE Superstars speculated to return and contend for the gold. Among them is Big E, who seems ready to hit the squared circle again.

The New Day member has been dealing with a neck injury since the March 11, 2022, episode of SmackDown. In his latest interviews, he disclosed that the recovery process has been going well. He attended various sporting events during his sabbatical and was in great spirits. The 37-year-old was slated to undergo scans during the one-year mark of his injury, so he is bound to return to wrestling soon.

WWE's creative team is allegedly churning out ideas after being informed of Big E's return. In lieu of the recent report, WKRD Wrestling noted the rumors and stated that the New Day member's comeback will be around the upcoming draft. It would be fitting for him to get into the mix for the World Heavyweight Championship, propelling the superstar to the top stages following his return after a year.

During the Night of Champions on May 27, a new World Heavyweight Champion would be crowned in Saudi Arabia. The champion will probably be decided by a long-drawn tournament at the show.

Whatever the case may be, a multi-man high-profile contest will need prolific contenders. Big E has, time and again, proven to be capable of the big stages with his performance.

It was previously reported that WWE received a long-term pitch that involved Big E and Kofi Kingston feuding with Imperium after Gunther's victory over Xavier Woods.

One way the company could develop layers in the storyline is by directing The Ring General to cost E the World Heavyweight Championship opportunity.

World Heavyweight Championship: Big E deserves a second run with a WWE world title

Big E had a fruitful run in 2021. The WWE Universe sided with the babyface in his various battles to the top of the mountain. He won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, defended it against Baron Corbin, and eventually cashed it in successfully against Bobby Lashley. He subsequently got huge wins over Austin Theory and Drew McIntyre.

However, the veteran's momentum touched south when he suffered clean losses to Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens in non-title matches. His booking was criticized, and he soon lost the WWE Title to Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1.

The veteran failed to regain the gold in a rematch, after which he was back to putting over talent in the tag team division.

The 37-year-old mentioned how he would have wanted a longer reign. It's time for the company to make up for the disappointing end to his first world title run.

Big E winning the World Heavyweight Championship and potentially moving to RAW will open up various new rivalries for The New Day.

Triple H gave a teaser on the winner of the World Heavyweight Championship by declaring that the champ won't need to demand acknowledgment from the WWE Universe.

Apart from Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes, Big E could be the renowned babyface who is being looked upon favorably for the championship spot.

