How good was Rob Gronkowski's WWE career?

Rob Gronkowski is one of the biggest names in the history of American Football. With four Super Bowls to his name, Gronk is regarded by many as one of the greatest NFL stars of all time.

However, in this article, we won't be talking about his NFL career. Instead, we are going to take a look at his short stint in WWE.

Rob Gronkowski appeared in WWE for the first time during the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33. While cheering for his friend Mojo Rawley from ringside, Rob got involved in a heated confrontation with Jinder Mahal.

It didn't sit well with Gronk, who hopped the barricade and went straight to the ring. He laid Mahal out with a shoulder tackle, helping his friend Mojo win the match.

When did WWE sign Rob Gronkowski?

Vince McMahon has always shown interest in signing mainstream celebrities and sports athletes. It helps to bring more eyes to the WWE product. Since these celebrities are already well-established, they help in introducing new audiences to the wrestling industry.

With this in mind, WWE decided to sign Rob Gronkowski in March 2020. He was supposed to be used as a star attraction and even participate in major WWE pay-per-views. Unfortunately, that didn't work out.

A look back at Rob Gronkowski's WWE career

Rob Gronkowski made his WWE debut on SmackDown in March 2020. During the show, Rob was interrupted by King Corbin, who looked to ruin the former NFL star's debut. Instead, Gronk made fun of the former United States Champion. They were soon joined in the ring by Elias, who attacked Corbin from behind.

Soon after his arrival, Rob became the new host of WrestleMania 36. Mojo Rawley assisted him as a co-host. During Night 1 of WrestleMania, Rawley captured the 24/7 title from R-Truth.

Rob Gronkowski came out of his football retirement soon after his 24/7 title victory

Gronk ultimately realized that he wasn't a perfect fit for the sports entertainment industry. He did not feel comfortable in the WWE environment and declared that he was coming out of his football retirement.

He made his last WWE appearance in June 2020, when he lost his 24/7 title to R-Truth. Truth pinned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end on his lawn to reclaim the title.

