How is Jacob Fatu related to WWE SmackDown star Solo Sikoa? 

Jacob Fatu has been among the most talked-about names in the pro wrestling world over the past few weeks. Reports have indicated that Fatu has signed with WWE and is expected to make his debut soon. Meanwhile, many fans believe he could join Solo Sikoa in The Bloodline upon his arrival.

The Bloodline currently comprises members from both the Samoan and Tongan dynasties. WWE legend Haku's sons, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, recently joined the group after a successful run in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. However, they are not directly related to the Anoa'i family. Many fans are wondering how is The Samoan Werewolf related to Solo Sikoa.

Jacob Fatu and Sikoa are cousins. The Enforcer's father, Rikishi, and Fatu's dad, Sam Fatu (The Tonga Kid), are twin brothers. Sam is the nephew of The Wild Samoans (Sika Anoaʻi and Afa Anoaʻi). Hence, Jacob is also related to Roman Reigns and The Usos (Jey & Jimmy Uso).

Solo Sikoa excommunicated his brother, Jimmy Uso, from The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL. Hence, he is currently the only active member of the Anoa'i family in the faction.

Potential backstage concern about Jacob Fatu's rumored WWE debut

It goes without saying that if Jacob Fatu joins The Bloodline, he will add more star power to the heel stable. He could dominate the WWE roster alongside his cousin, Solo Sikoa.

A new report has indicated that WWE officials are concerned that Fatu's presence could outshine Solo Sikoa if he debuts in the coming weeks. The 31-year-old is currently trying to establish himself as the Bloodline's leader. Hence, The Samoan Werewolf's arrival may impact Sikoa's momentum and put the spotlight on the former.

It will be interesting to see how the Triple H-led creative team will book Fatu's rumored debut. Will he join his cousin in The Bloodline? Only time will tell.

Do you want to see Jacob Fatu combine forces with The Enforcer? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

