How did John Cena get cast in the Barbie movie following a failed attempt?

John Cena is set to feature in the first live-action film of Barbie. Based on the dolls manufactured by Mattel, which became a part of pop culture over the years, the movie will star Margot Robbie in the titular role. It is based on Barbie's struggles in the real world after she was expelled from Barbieland for not being perfect.

Directed by 2018 Oscar nominee Greta Gerwig, the world of Barbie is filled with 'Kens' and 'Barbies.' John Cena will play the role of Merman Ken, who is the love interest of Dua Lipa's Mermaid Barbie. The Cenation Leader bagged this role due to a fortuitous sequence of events.

During an appearance on The Today Show, John Cena revealed that Margot Robbie helped him get the role of Merman Ken. The Suicide Squad actors crossed paths when Cena was on the set of Fast X, which was literally "across the street" from Barbie. A conversation with the Harley Quinn star got the legendary WWE star the Merman role.

"In an accidental run-in with Margot Robbie, I said, 'I will pretty much do whatever you guys need, 'cause I really enjoy the movie.' And they asked me if I wanted to be a merman. I said yeah, sure." [H/T People]

Cena's Fast X film will hit the theaters in the USA and India on Friday. Speaking of Barbie, it is set to release on July 21, 2023.

John Cena initially didn't get a role in the Barbie movie

John Cena also revealed during the latest The Today Show that he had previously auditioned for Barbie but failed. Margot Robbie was unhappy about the situation, although she managed to push him for a role.

“They were putting out open casting for the movie. I get it, I wasn't a piece for the puzzle," said Cena. "I was rejected and then I saw Margot and she was like, 'Why aren't you doing this? We're filming across the street.'" [H/T Pinkvilla]

According to the Peacemaker star, he was cast for the role because he was "grateful to be involved" in the movie. It remains to be seen how John Cena fares in the role.

Playing the protagonist Barbie's love interest will be Young Hercules star, Ryan Gosling. The cast also includes Emma Mackey, Ritu Arya, Sharon Rooney, Emerald Fennell, Michael Cera, and America Ferrera, among other notable acting personalities.

