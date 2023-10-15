How did LA Knight camouflage tribute to John Cena during SmackDown segment? What you probably missed

This week's Season Premiere of SmackDown kicked off with a segment between John Cena, LA Knight, and returning Roman Reigns with The Bloodline. The Tribal Chief had taken a leave since the September 1, 2023, episode of blue brand, and a lot changed during his absence.

One such change has been the phenomenal rise of LA Knight. In fact, he's possibly the fastest-rising star in the blue show's history. His popularity is such that John Cena claimed it was Knight who had earned the right to challenge Roman Reigns!

During the show, LA Knight returned the praise to Cena by camouflaging his tribute to the legend in the segment. He quoted a verse from the veteran's Basic Thuganomics song, and even Roman Reigns was quite impressed with Knight's way of paying tribute to the 16-time World Champion.

"Talking like that is a good way to get yourself referred to in the past tense," said Knight.

Expand Tweet

Currently, it's speculated that LA Knight will be Roman Reigns' opponent for Crown Jewel 2023. However, Knight took on Solo Sikoa on the October 13, 2023, edition of WWE SmackDown. Hence, it's possible The Megastar can end up in a rematch against The Enforcer at the premium live event.

LA Knight opened up about his meteoric rise in WWE

The Megastar has become an insane sensation with the fans. Within a year, Knight rose to become WWE's top babyface. However, he's always looking over his shoulder and not being able to enjoy the stardom he has attained for himself.

During the Fastlane 2023 post-conference, Knight revealed why he's not able to enjoy his current WWE run.

"I'm so used to chasing and pushing up against something that it's very tough for me to allow myself to enjoy it. I'm trying. But I can't help myself, but they'll always be looking over my shoulder, and I mean that in the realest way possible. It has been such a climb and such a challenge to get here and do what I did tonight. So I'm always on the defense for somebody to try and pull the rug out at any point so I can stomp them out at some point," said Knight.

In fact, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H spoke about how WWE is trying to help him enjoy his rising popularity, and the team is working towards pushing him further up the hill.