How did Logan Paul's actions on Twitter backfire? KSI leaving Prime is not the answer

Logan Paul has had a busy schedule recently as a WWE Superstar, but he still supports his brother in person and even on Twitter for the latter's boxing match. However, Jake Paul's defeat in his latest bout also caused his brother some major consequences.

Prior to The Problem Child's boxing match in Saudi Arabia against Tommy Fury, Logan Paul shared that he'd bet his equity on Prime, his energy drink brand, that his brother would win. This action has backfired since Jake lost the match.

In a follow-up tweet, the YouTuber simply asked who wanted Prime's equity instead. To no surprise, a number of people shared interest, one of them even WWE Superstar Ricochet. Check out the tweet here:

Interestingly, both men are no strangers to each other. Paul returned during last month's Royal Rumble premium live event as a surprise entrant. During the 30-men Rumble match, the social media influencer and the SmackDown star delivered in an incredible spot. On the opposite side of the ring, both stars jumped from the ropes and performed a simultaneous clothesline.

Ricochet is currently aligned with Braun Strowman on the SmackDown brand, while Logan is currently feuding with Seth on RAW. The YouTuber even interfered during The Visionary's Elimination Chamber match for the United States Championship.

Former UFC fighter had negative things to say about Logan Paul on Twitter

While Logan may have a better relationship with those in WWE, other parts of combat sports may beg to differ.

Despite his best efforts, Jake lost against Tommy Fury via split decision. In between those eight rounds, Logan was handed a microphone and didn't have the best thing to say about his brother's opponent.

As it turns out, former UFC fighter Nate Diaz was watching the boxing match. He then took to Twitter to share how he wasn't impressed with what Logan said in between rounds.

"This guy (Logan Paul) needs his a** beat And who let the spoiled lil bit*h yell obnoxious sh** during the fight?" tweeted Nate Diaz.

Just like with WWE, Logan also has a connection with the MMA promotion. Just this month, KSI and Logan Paul's Prime partnered with UFC and Arsenal Football Club. Interestingly, this was also not the first time Nate put Logan on notice. Diaz didn't take it kindly when Logan expressed that he wanted Nate to fight Jake inside the boxing ring.

From the looks of it, Logan Paul's WWE heel persona is not just present inside wrestling. It remains to be seen when The Maverick will return to the ring once again.

