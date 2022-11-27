Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens put up excellent performances for their respective teams at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

The match was filled with drama as Zayn hugged his real-life best friend after hitting him with the Helluva Kick. Fans might be interested to learn about the depth of their friendship after the emotional moment.

How long have Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens been best friends for?

The two stars have been friends for at least 15 years and counting. They first met each other while wrestling as Canadian independent wrestlers. They have fun and travel together to this date.

For those unaware, the two were known as El Generico and Kevin Steen outside of WWE. Their first match together can be traced back to 2003 for the International Wrestling Syndicate. They battled in a triple-threat match involving Pierre Carl Ouellet (aka PCO in Impact Wrestling).

Their alliance first came into existence in 2006 and as of now, they have held several Tag Team Championships together outside of WWE. Hopefully, they will soon become the Undisputed Tag Team Champions in Titanland.

Kevin Owens wants to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion with Sami Zayn

Looking at the history Owens and Zayn have had together, it is only fair for them to hold a tag team championship in the world's biggest promotion. Kevin Owens thinks so as well.

He described his thoughts on the much-awaited title victory while speaking on the TWC Show.

"I'd love to be tag team champion anybody. Well, maybe not anybody. There are a couple of guys I could see myself winning the Tag Team Titles with, obviously, Sami is at the top of the list. That would be the ultimate good moment for us, to achieve that. We've been tag team champions everywhere we've went, except for WWE. We definitely have to get that checked off the list soon enough," said Owens. (H/T Fightful)

If Sami Zayn betrays The Bloodline in the near future, fans could witness the best friends defeat The Usos to finally become the Undisputed Tag Team Champions in WWE.

