How many children does WWE SmackDown Superstar Ronda Rousey have?

SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has tackled several roles in her career. Besides being an MMA legend and WWE Superstar, she is also a wife and a mother.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet met her husband, former UFC Heavyweight fighter Travis Browne in 2013. Both of them trained at Glendale Fighting Club, Rousey's team, while she was still fighting in the UFC.

The two began dating in 2015 and tied the knot in August 2017 in Travis' home state of Hawaii. On April 21, 2021, the couple revealed that they were expecting a baby.

"I've been pregnant since January [2021]. So, four months! Whoa, baby bump! I can't hide it anymore. So it's time to show it off. [Laughs] I wanted to share with you guys a little bit of the journey we've been on and still there is much more to the story that will be told later. Here you go," said Rousey on her YouTube channel.

Finally, on September 27, 2021, Rousey gave birth to a daughter named La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne. At the moment, she is the couple's only child. However, Travis also has two sons, Keawe and Kaleo, from his previous relationship with Erin Browne.

Ronda Rousey is scheduled to defend her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship in an open challenge

The upcoming episode of the blue brand will air on FS1 due to the MLB playoffs airing on FOX. With this in mind, it's no wonder the promotion has advertised multiple big appearances for the show. Roman Reigns will return to TV, while Ronda Rousey will issue an open challenge scheduled for her title.

Following the news, multiple names have been rumored to answer The Rowdy One's challenge. One of them is former champion Carmella, who teased fans about possibly showing up on Friday. She has been out of action due to an injury she sustained during a house show.

Another possible challenger could be former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, who last fought Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash for the title. The Queen has been rumored to be making a comeback, and the wait might be over on this week's show.

Who do you think will answer Ronda Rousey's open challenge on WWE SmackDown for the title? Share your picks below.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes