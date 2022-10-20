How many children does WWE star Bobby Lashley have?

Bobby Lashley has become one of the biggest stars in WWE and is one of the superstars who would keep their personal lives separate from their work. Still, he is also one of the superstar fathers that would occasionally post about their kids.

Lashley has three children, two daughters and one son. His oldest, Kyra, was born in 2005. His second child was born in 2008, named Myles, and his youngest, Naomi, was born in 2011. Interestingly, Myles and Naomi's mother is someone fans might recognize, former WWE star and IMPACT Wrestler Kristal Marshall.

Marshall was first known when she entered the 2005 WWE Diva search, where she finished fourth. She trained for a while at Deep South Wrestling and debuted on SmackDown in December of that same year as a backstage correspondent. She had her debut match the following year, in 2006, against Jillian Hall. She was released from the promotion in 2007.

However, she appeared on IMPACT Wrestling where she was paired as Bobby's partner in 2009. She made her in-ring debut alongside Bobby Lashley in a mixed tag team match, but they failed. In 2010, the former couple left the company.

After two years of dating, from 2007 to 2010, the former WWE star denied rumors that they were married. Instead, she cleared the air and expressed that they were only engaged, but had split up after having two kids.

"I have never been married in all of my adult life. My name is Kristal Marshall. It has always been Kristal Marshall. I've never been married. We were engaged. We had a very long engagement. We've had two kids together, but there was no wedding. That didn't happen and I don't know if that was a good thing or a bad thing. It just didn't happen,"

Bobby Lashley is set for a tough challenge at Crown Jewel 2022

The former WWE Champion will clash with another familiar face in the form of Brock Lesar.

After The Beast caused his rival the US Championship, the two met again on a recent episode of RAW where they continuously attacked each other. Following the chaos they created at the opening of the red brand, it was announced they will go one-on-one for Crown Jewel on November 5, 2022 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Do you think Bobby Lashley can exact his revenge on Brock Lesnar in the upcoming event? Share your thoughts in the comment section below!

