How many children does WWE star Matt Riddle have?

Matt Riddle's personal life has been on full display recently due to his WWE feud with Seth Rollins. Most recently, The Visionary targeted his rival's kids and recent divorce.

Riddle and Lisa Rennie married in 2011 and have three children. The same year they were married, their twin daughters Amy and Alison were born. Two years later, Zachary Riddle was born. The WWE Superstar and his now ex-wife separated in October 2021. In May 2022, Lisa announced that the divorce was finalized.

Matt's entire family and personal life were then put on blast. During the lead-up to his fight against Seth for Clash at the Castle, Rollins claimed that his opponent no longer has a family following the divorce. The former WWE Champion claimed his ex-wife took their children because they didn't want to see Riddle anymore.

Rollins came out victorious at their Clash at the Castle bout. The two are scheduled to face each other once more at Extreme Rules in a Fight Pit match with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier as the guest referee.

Seth Rollins claims Matt Riddle's children don't want to see him anymore in recent WWE RAW episode

The Visionary and The Original Bro have had a heated and personal feud. During the October 3 episode of the Red brand, Rollins made another massive comment regarding Matt Riddle's family.

After attacking Bobby Lashley from behind, Rollins immediately called his Extreme Rules opponent. It didn't take long for the two superstars to start exchanging words, but they couldn't put their hands on each other due to the no-contact clause.

Seth complimented his rival's voice and asked if he used it to sing for his children, before claiming Riddle was not allowed to see them anymore. He proceeded to taunt Matt Riddle to hit him and shared that he wouldn't be able to since if he was removed from the match, he wouldn't be able to pay for child support.

