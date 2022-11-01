How many children does WWE Superstar Carmella have?

WWE Superstar Carmella and her husband Corey Graves are very open about their on-screen relationship but keep some of their personal stuff private. Still, this doesn't stop them from showcasing their appreciation for their children.

Before Graves was with the RAW Superstar, he was first in a relationship with Amy Polinsky (Schneider). After years of dating, the two got married but officially got divorced in 2020. The former couple had three children, two daughters named Lola Polinsky and Lenny Paige and a son named Cash.

Despite the divorce, the WWE commentator is not single. During the process of separation, he started dating Carmella. The two eventually got engaged in October 2021 and got married in April of this year.

Although the WWE couple doesn't have children together at the moment, The Princess of Staten Island is enjoying her time as a stepmother.

"Being a step mom is sending Mean Girls gifs back and forth with your 8 year old all morning before she goes to school…. And I love it here," Carmella tweeted.

Carmella has been out of WWE competition for a while

The last time fans saw the former NXT Tag Team Champion in action was in August during a live event. Mella seemingly suffered an injury during her Triple Threat match for the RAW Women's Championship against Asuka and Bianca Belair. However, it looks like there's another personal reason for her absence.

In a recent post on Instagram, Carmella shared that she suffered a miscarriage in September. Still, the 35-year-old remained strong and spread words of encouragement to those who suffered alongside her.

"I’ve gone back and forth with myself about posting this because I’m not looking for any sort of sympathy, but since today is the last day of Infant Loss Awareness month, I wanted to share my story. Today, I was treated for an ectopic pregnancy. I never thought something like this would happen to me, especially after suffering from an early miscarriage in September...Again, I’m not looking for sympathy, I know I’ll eventually recover from all of this mentally, physically and emotionally. For anyone dealing with ANY type of pregnancy loss, I want you to know your feelings and emotions are valid, there is NOTHING wrong with you and you are not alone."

We at Sportskeeda would like to extend our deepest condolences to Carmella and her family during this difficult time.

