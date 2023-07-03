How many kids does Jey Uso have? Know the WWE star's family

Jey Uso, real name Joshua Samuel Fatu, is a proud member of the renowned Anoa'i family. He has been working in the industry since 2010 alongside his twin brother Jimmy Uso. The duo are the longest-tenured tag team in WWE’s history.

Jey Uso’s professional life is one for the limelight, considering what he has achieved in his pro wrestling career. On the other hand, he is an extremely private man when it comes to his personal life. As a result, there’s not much information about his wife and sons.

Jey tied the knot with his wife, Takecia Travis, in 2015 and has two sons, Jaciyah and Jeyce Fatu.

His younger son’s birthday is on May 31, 2012. This information comes from Uso’s Instagram reel from 2020, where he wished Jeyce Fatu on his eighth birthday.

WWE did a documentary in 2020 prior to Uso’s match against Roman Reigns, and it featured both of his sons. In that brief conversation, it’s understandable that his older son is in his teen years.

Furthermore, the clip from the documentary shows how close his sons are to “Uncle Joe” since both chose Roman Reigns as their winner.

This can be considered as a testament to how close The Usos are to Roman Reigns in real life, regardless of what’s going on in WWE.

Jey Uso did the unthinkable at Money in the Bank 2023

In September 2013, Jey Uso was the first superstar to pin Roman Reigns for a victory. While Reigns had his fair share of losses since then, he had become undefeatable since his WWE return at SummerSlam 2020.

For three years, no superstar was able to pin The Tribal Chief. Stars such as John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and Cody Rhodes fell short in front of Roman Reigns. However, good luck is bound to run out, which is what happened with Reigns.

Once The Usos turned on him, Roman Reigns was left without anyone who would potentially stop another superstar from pinning him. Usually, it would be interference from The Usos that led to others not being able to pin The Tribal Chief.

At Money in the Bank 2023, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa went up against The Usos in a Bloodline Civil War tag team match. In that match, Jey and Jimmy Uso valiantly fought against The Tribal Chief. Ultimately, Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns for the victory.

With the victory, Jey ended Roman Reigns' 1294-day streak for the second time during his WWE career.

It remains to be seen how things will go from here for The Bloodline.

