How many stitches did Liv Morgan get after getting busted open on WWE RAW?

Liv Morgan was one of the superstars present on this week's WWE RAW, though her night didn't end exactly as planned. Despite sustaining an injury, she finished her tag team match, but that doesn't mean the effects quickly faded.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez took on IYO SKY and Dakota Kai on this week's WWE RAW in a tag team match. During the match, the former Women's World Champion hit her head on The Genius of the Sky's knee, causing her to bleed heavily during the exchange. Despite the efforts of The Judgment Day members, they failed to win the bout against Damage CTRL, but many were impressed that Morgan still finished the bout.

Days after the nasty injury, the WWE RAW star posted an update about her injury. On her social media accounts, Liv Morgan showcased that she seemingly sustained six stitches on her cut. You can view the photo here.

Following the injury, stars like Dominik Mysterio, CJ Perry (FKA Lana in WWE), CM Punk, Natalya, Maxxine Dupri, and more had positive things to say about The Judgment Day member.

Will Liv Morgan still be able to compete at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto?

The former Women's World Champion will compete at the Women's Elimination Chamber in Toronto on March 1, 2025. Bayley, Bianca Belair, and Alexa Bliss will join her. Due to her injury, many are wondering if she can still compete at the upcoming Premium Live Event, but it seems like her cut won't be slowing her down anytime soon.

According to WrestleVotes on the latest Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, Liv Morgan is doing just fine and received a couple of stitches following the match. It was also noted that the injury spot wasn't planned but still looked good. With this in mind, it's safe to say that fans will still see The Judgment Day member at the upcoming Women's Chamber match, though she might be taking it slow in the following WWE RAW shows.

"She got a couple of stitches afterward. Everything I've heard is that she's fine and that's good but it looked great. Blood in a women's match on a Monday Night RAW always stands out. I don't think it was planned but it looked good."

It will be interesting to see what will happen next to the former Women's World Champion on Monday Night RAW.

