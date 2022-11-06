How many superstars have held the WWE Championship longer than Roman Reigns' current World Title reign?

Roman Reigns successfully retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul in an incredible matchup at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. The match contained incredible spots and made The Maverick look like a star whilst maintaining the legitimacy of The Tribal Chief as WWE’s top dog.

Logan Paul entered the match with less than a year of pro wrestling experience under his belt. Nonetheless, the YouTube sensation pulled off the performance of a lifetime in the main event of the Saudi show. If Reigns wasn’t already on your list as one of the greatest of this generation, Saturday’s big win might convince you otherwise.

For those not in the know, Reigns hasn’t been pinned for the title in two years. The Tribal Chief won the Universal Championship at Payback in 2020. He defeated Brock Lesnar to unify the Universal and WWE titles at WrestleMania this year. Reigns recently surpassed 790 days as the Universal Champion and is only a few hundred days away from reaching another impressive career milestone.

Only four other men in the history of the business have had lengthier title reigns. They are Pedro Morales, Bob Backlund, Hulk Hogan, and Bruno Sammartino. Morales’s combined reign as WWWF Heavyweight Champion stands at 1,027 days. Next up on the list is Bob Backlund. Based on WWE stats, Backlund’s combined reign as the top champion stands at 2,138 days.

The second person to appear on this prestigious list is none other than Hulk Hogan, whose first world title reign lasted for nearly four years. Hogan’s first stint as the champion also led to the birth of Hulkamania proper when he defeated the legendary Iron Sheik at Madison Square Garden way back in 1984.

Topping the list is a man who’s widely considered to be the original babyface of professional wrestling. Bruno Sammartino's historic title reign is divided into two phases. The Italian Strongman's historic reign as the WWWF Heavyweight Champions stands at a combined 4,040 days.

Roman Reigns retains the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Roman Reigns was champion long before Logan Paul even entered the business. The Tribal Chief solidified his status as arguably the biggest name in wrestling today with a win over the social media sensation in a thrilling matchup at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Logan Paul took Roman Reigns to the limit inside a jam-packed Mrsool Park in Saudi Arabia. The 27-year-old showed off incredible athleticism, which many are convinced is impossible for a 6ft2 guy to pull off. The match could very well end up being a MOTY contender.

It remains to be seen for how long Roman Reigns will retain his title.

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : Did you enjoy the match between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul? Yes No 0 votes