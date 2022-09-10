How many times has Bray Wyatt been WWE World Champion?

Bray Wyatt is currently one of the hottest free agents in the wrestling industry. His reputation is formidable and his resume is stacked, thanks in no small part to his stint in WWE.

Wyatt was associated with the company for a while and achieved a lot of success. He terrorized fellow superstars as part of The Wyatt Family and established himself as a credible threat on the roster. The former Eater of Worlds has also been to the top of the mountain, having been world champion a couple of times. If you are wondering how many times he reigned as the top dog, we have the answer for you right here.

Bray Wyatt is a three-time world champion in the company. He held the WWE Championship once and the Universal Championship twice. He held the former title under his Eater of Worlds persona and the latter as The Fiend.

Bray Wyatt's world championship reigns

As mentioned before, Bray Wyatt had three world championship reigns during his time in WWE. The first and the third ones were short, while the second one lasted for a solid 118 days.

Wyatt's first reign as world champion began at the 2017 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. He won the grueling Chamber match by last pinning AJ Styles to take home John Cena's WWE Championship. He lost the title to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 33.

It took Wyatt two years to reach the summit again. He did it as The Fiend when he knocked off then-Universal Champion Seth Rollins in a Falls Count Anywhere match at Crown Jewel 2019. He promptly took the title to SmackDown and reigned for 118 days before losing it to Goldberg at WWE SuperShowdown 2020, marking The Fiend's first loss in the company.

Following a bizarre alliance with Alexa Bliss, the Firefly Fun House host would beat Braun Strowman at SummerSlam 2020 to win the Universal Championship for the second time. This would be his third and final world title reign, and he lost the championship after only a week to Roman Reigns at Payback.

Edited by Brandon Nell