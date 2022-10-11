How many WWE returns have taken place under Paul "Triple H" Levesque?

WWE returns have become a common occurrence ever since Triple H became Head of Creative and eventually Chief Content Officer. After Vince McMahon's retirement, The Game was quick to call back 13 superstars who were previously released.

The string of WWE returns started at this year's SummerSlam when the previously released NXT Superstar Dakota Kai joined the likes of Bayley and Iyo Sky to form Damage CTRL. The following month, stars like Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned and quickly feuded with Drew McIntyre. Ashante "Thee" Adonis, Top Dolla, and B-Fab of Hit Row also joined SmackDown.

WWE returns were also a hit on RAW that same month. Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano joined the red brand. Surprisingly, Candace Lerae followed less than a month later. Braun Strowman also returned in September but made his way to the Friday Night show.

The most recent WWE returns occurred on the promotion's last two shows. Extreme Rules featured the highly-anticipated return of Bray Wyatt. Finally, on the season premiere of RAW, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows reunited with AJ Styles.

Aside from in-ring superstars, another notable name was welcomed back to the promotion. Ahead of the latest RAW episode, it was announced that Cathy Kelly would now be a backstage interviewer for the Red brand.

Besides WWE returns, a Hall of Famer noted which other changes happened in the company

Fans have felt the change in management, which was highly noted in their improved ratings. As per Road Dogg, other changes have also been felt backstage.

Speaking to Josh Martinez on Superstar Crossover, the DX member shared that creative freedom is better and more open compared to the previous regime.

“I do think there’s already a feeling of creativity is alive again. A lot of times individual creativity was squelched, due to the creative desires of the studio, I’ll say, rather than say the creative writing team. So it stifled a lot of individual creativity, but I believe the conversation should be had with all who are wrestlers or creative about wrestling going forward, about how we can make it the best. I feel like that conversation wasn’t as welcomed under the last regime as it is under this regime, and I believe this regime just knows about collaboration.”

It's only been a few months since Triple H managed the product, yet many events have happened that continuously guarantee fans a fun time. For now, it will be interesting to see what else is up next for the promotion.

