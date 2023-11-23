How many years were Randy Orton and John Cena in OVW? Exploring their history together

John Cena and Randy Orton are today's most well-known and highly respected wrestlers. Both men are multi-time champions, engaged in memorable feuds against each other or others, and have inspired generations to come. Still, like most greats of the sport, they all began somewhere.

John Cena and Randy Orton began their WWE journey by wrestling in the company's then-developmental brand, Ohio Valley Wrestling. Although the former was signed to OVW in 2001, he had an unofficial debut on the main roster as an enhancement talent. On the other hand, the latter began training in the brand in 2000. John and Randy were trained in OVW together for around two years. While The Viper kept his name, The Cenation Leader followed The Prototype.

Cena and Orton were both called up in 2002, which many think is one of the most legendary classes of the brand, as Brock Lesnar and Batista joined them. Cena went on to join the SmackDown brand and went by his Doctor of Thuganomics persona, while Orton went to the RAW brand and later joined Evolution with Triple H, Batista, and Ric Flair.

What is John Cena and Randy Orton's relationship outside of WWE?

Randy Orton and John Cena at OVW

The Cenation Leader and The Apex Predator have delivered some of the most memorable and epic feuds throughout the history of the Stamford-based promotion. Although fans mostly see them as enemies inside the ring, it's the opposite once they're outside.

John has previously called Randy his "best friend from day one." The latter's wife, Kim Orton, even stated that her husband doesn't have many close friends, but Cena is one of them, and both men would reach out to each other.

While previously talking with Corey Graves on After the Bell, Randy Orton shared that Cena was not only a good friend but also a talented superstar and a fantastic teacher.

"God, I hate saying it, but I learned a lot from that m***********. I really did. Talk about slowing down and breathing and listening to the people. He was a master. He was a f****** ninja at listening to the crowd,"

Do Randy Orton and John Cena still wrestle in WWE?

John and Randy still wrestle in the Stamford-based promotion, though not as active as before. Cena is now focused on his Hollywood career but occasionally appears for the brand. Orton was sidelined with a back injury but will return this Saturday for Survivor Series.

It remains to be seen if both men will ever share the ring in the future, whether as enemies or allies.