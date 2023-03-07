How did MJF take a shot at Roman Reigns following AEW Revolution? Taking a look into current champion's fiery rant

Having gained bragging rights at AEW Revolution, MJF seemingly called out Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. He had some fiery words for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, focusing on how he didn't need anyone's assistance to get to where he is today.

The Salt of the Earth was the talk of the town after the AEW Revolution pay-per-view. He defeated Bryan Danielson in a thrilling 67-minute Iron Man Match. To top it off, the champ delivered some fiery words during the media scrum to mock his potential challengers.

Wrestling fans quickly associated MJF's words with Roman Reigns when the All Elite Wrestling star gave a seemingly obvious description. In an Instagram clip posted by B/R Wrestling, The Devil can be seen declaring to journalists that he was "the best wrestler in the world." Apart from a subtle dig at CM Punk from the latter's Pipebomb, he indirectly mentioned the Tribal Chief.

"I don't need a whole group backing me. I don't need somebody in my ear advising me what to say, how to walk and how to talk. There is nobody, and I mean none, none, none, on my level."

The best villain in the wrestling world is a highly debated topic. Modern-day wrestling is dominated by top heels such as Roman Reigns and MJF. Comparisons are a part of the competition, but Friedman has apparently had his say on WWE's Head of The Table.

AEW World Champion MJF praised Roman Reigns for his character work

On a rare occasion, MJF broke his trash-talking character to praise fellow wrestler Reigns during an interview with Pardon My Take. He believes that the Tribal Chief played a significant role in the success of World Wrestling Entertainment.

"I do, I absolutely do. I feel like I’m the face of my company, and I think it’s more than fair to say that Roman Reigns is the face of his company over in WWE, which is also a tremendous, tremendous wrestling show." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Friedman has often spoken about shifting to WWE, mentioning how he could initiate a bidding war next year. His contract will expire in 2024 after which major promotions will attempt to sign him. The Devil could even stick around with All Elite Wrestling as he has gained a massive fanbase.

