Returning at WrestleMania 39; Huge betrayal on former WWE World Champion - 5 Reasons why Bryan Danielson lost at AEW Revolution

AEW's first pay-per-view main event of the year did not disappoint. The 60-minute Ironman match between AEW World Champion MJF and Bryan Danielson delivered some spectacular in-ring moments in terms of athleticism and epic storytelling. The live crowd was hot from the first bell to the last.

The 60-minute affair initially concluded in a draw, with both wrestlers scoring three falls apiece. But this was not the end. The match restarted under sudden death rules, meaning that the next fall would determine the winner. MJF then used cheap tactics to get the win.

So, the Salt of the Earth's reign over AEW continues, but what does this mean for the American Dragon? Here are five possible reasons why Bryan Danielson lost at Revolution 2023.

#5. The BCC is about to implode

The Blackpool Combat Club suffered two losses at Revolution 2023 — both Danielson and Jon Moxley tapped out in their respective matches. This is a somewhat unusual booking decision for the faction who pride themselves on being tougher than anyone else in the company. Perhaps this is a sign of a potential faction in-fighting angle.

With their pride taking a hit, Moxley and Danielson could be heading in a direction where they turn on each other to find out who really is the toughest, most violent man in the company. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta would then each have to pick a side.

However events turn out, the BCC quartet is more than capable of having match of the night candidates each week.

#4. Bryan is heading back to WWE

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse "I wrestled Roman in the ThunderDome in front of all these screens, and I loved that match. It was the perfect way for me to end my WWE career."



Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) is one of the most popular WWE Superstars in recent history. The YES! movement revolutionized how the company should book their babyfaces. With Triple H at the helm, a Danielson return seems more likely than ever.

One of the major criticisms of Vince McMahon's booking is that he did not allow smaller wrestlers like Danielson to get over. Whereas Triple H has a proven track record of doing so. Were Danielson to return, he would be treated like a bigger deal than ever before, and his most recent loss to MJF feels like a stamp that could make that return a reality — possibly even at WrestleMania 39.

#3. The American Dragon is taking a break from AEW

Bryan Danielson has been operating at 100% since he walked into AEW. He has produced banger after banger and has not slowed down at all. Perhaps it is time for him to take a break from wrestling to recharge and heal.

Jon Moxley has also expressed his intentions to take a hiatus from wrestling. However, he has not been able to do so just yet because of everything that happened at All Out last year. Now might be the perfect time to let the BCC stars walk away for a bit since they're both coming off emphatic defeats.

#2. Danielson's loss is MJF's gain

One of the major takeaways from the hour-long show is how MJF was made to look good at certain points of the match. Danielson was billed as the technical wizard, but MJF was able to keep up with The Dragon and even outclass him in some stages of the match.

The match did wonders to present Friedman as a credible in-ring wrestler and not just a cowardly heel. Despite Danielson's loss, his legitimacy remains unwavered. MJF needed this win more than his opponent to take his reign with the AEW World Championship to the next level.

#1. CM Punk vs. MJF is on the horizon

CM Punk has not been seen in AEW since the Brawl Out fiasco following All Out 2022. However, Punk has made appearances outside the promotion, and fans around the world have been speculating as to when, or even if, he will return to the company.

If Punk and AEW can iron out their differences, the natural direction for him to go into is a feud with his long-time rival MJF. The two had one of the best rivalries of 2022 and can recreate that magic, this time with the world championship on the line.

Perhaps the reason Danielson lost at Revolution was to allow space for the Second City Saint's return.

