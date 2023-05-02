How much was Alicia Fox earning before WWE release?

Alicia Fox, whose real name is Victoria Elizabeth Crawford, is mostly known for her time in WWE. She immediately won over the audience with her enthusiastic performances and versatility as both nasty and heroic characters. The performer initially appeared in the company in 2006, and the retired model has since reached the end of her WWE career.

Although she made her debut in the company almost two decades ago, Fox hasn't appeared actively in-ring since 2019. Despite the former women's champion never officially announcing her retirement, it was clear that she would no longer compete full-time after her long absence.

Over the years, the star has returned for events such as RAW Legends Night and WrestleMania 37, but they were only brief appearances. The most recent times Fox participated in-ring were in the 2021 and 2022 Women's Royal Rumble matches respectively.

Despite her career slowing down, Alicia Fox is still among the highest-paid stars we've seen in the women's division. According to Popular Networth, she earns $360,000 per year and has a net worth of $2 million dollars.

Brie’s Acting Coach @BACStratus_ 12 years ago today: Alicia Fox defeated @EveTorresGracie to retain the Diva’s Championship at Money In The Bank. 12 years ago today: Alicia Fox defeated @EveTorresGracie to retain the Diva’s Championship at Money In The Bank. https://t.co/S6irjpFo6x

At the peak of her career, Alicia Fox won the Divas Championship and was the first African American woman to do so. While her glory days in the ring are long behind her, Fox has definitely crafted a strong legacy for all the women on the roster today to follow.

Alicia Fox could potentially move to AEW

The former WWE Divas Champion was officially released from WWE following her name and username changes on social media. Many wonder whether she will continue to wrestle since her last few years at the sports entertainment giant weren't as successful as they could have been.

With several other superstars making the move to rival promotion AEW, this could also be a viable option for Alicia Fox. Throughout the rest of her career, she remained an influential figure in the women's division in the ring and behind the scenes.

While she wasn't able to gain another championship under her belt, she has remained one of the most tenured Divas in the industry. Fellow wrestler Saraya, formerly known as Paige, mentioned in an interview that she has always felt Alicia Fox doesn't get the respect that she deserves. Every time the two were in the ring together, Saraya felt safe throughout their matches together.

Tiff 🔮 @womenstitless Alicia Fox has seemingly left WWE after 17 year's! She's the first & only african american diva's champion who's one of the greatest sellers ever & has been inactive in-ring for four year's with two royal rumble appearances Alicia Fox has seemingly left WWE after 17 year's! She's the first & only african american diva's champion who's one of the greatest sellers ever & has been inactive in-ring for four year's with two royal rumble appearances https://t.co/inD1VPvsNM

After 17 years of being in the WWE, Fox has made a long-lasting impact. It is still uncertain whether Fox will make the move into AEW, but without any information breaching the subject, it is quite unlikely.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes