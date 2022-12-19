How much has John Cena added to his net worth after F9 success?

John Cena has truly made a name for himself outside of wrestling. Not only is he now known as a wrestler, but also a high-profile Hollywood actor who has appeared in the likes of the Fast and Furious franchise, DCEU as Peacemaker, and more.

Cena has come a long way in terms of his movie career. Starting off with The Marine in 2006, he continued pursuing various projects and eventually landed roles in more well-known films like Trainwreck in 2015. Three years later, he landed a leading role in the Transformers spin-off prequel Bumblebee. A couple of years later, John also landed a big role as the brother of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel's character) in the Fast and Furious franchise and even went on to portray the notorious Peacemaker in the DCEU.

Due to his participation in various brands and businesses, his role in WWE, and multiple Hollywood projects, it's no wonder why his net worth has grown over the years. He joined the cast of the racing franchise in 2019, with reported earnings of $5 Million for his role as Jakob Toretto. When filming ended, his net worth rose to $52 million the following year. The WWE star was the second-highest-earning cast member of Furious 9, with Vin Diesel claiming the first spot with $20 Million.

Now in 2022, the net worth of John Cena rose to $80 Million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This doesn't come as a shock, as his role for Peacemaker earned him $500k, and he reportedly earns around $8.5 Million through WWE.

Will John Cena return to WWE?

It's no secret that the 16-time World Champion has been focusing on his acting career in recent years. Although he appeared for his 20th anniversary on RAW in June, it's been a while since the former WWE Champion wrestled in the ring, but it looks like that won't be the case for much longer now.

A few episodes ago, it was announced that John Cena would return to the Stamford-based promotion on the December 30, 2022, episode of WWE SmackDown, which will be in Tampa, Florida. Last week, it was confirmed that he would be making more than just an appearance.

Before SmackDown ended last week, Cena appeared via video message to announce that he had accepted Kevin Owens' offer to be his tag team partner for their match against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final episode of SmackDown in 2022.

It will be interesting to see how John Cena performs inside the ring after a year away. Still, it will surely be an event that fans will not want to miss out on.

