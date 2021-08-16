How much does Roman Reigns make in a year?

Roman Reigns is undeniably WWE's biggest full-time superstar. While he hasn't ascended to the megastar status that John Cena, The Rock, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, and Hulk Hogan have, Roman Reigns has largely been considered the face of WWE in the modern era.

It should come as no surprise then, that Roman Reigns' annual salary makes him the highest-earning full-time superstar in WWE at a reported amount of $5 million a year. This makes him the second-highest earner in WWE behind John Cena, who reportedly still makes $8.5 million despite his part-time status.

Different than anyone before. Levels above anyone else or anything in this industry. #AcknowledgeMe pic.twitter.com/6mUDHkaiyX — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 8, 2021

As of this writing, Brock Lesnar isn't officially signed to a WWE contract. If he were still under contract, Roman Reigns would have been WWE's third-highest earner.

What is a bit surprising is the fact that John Cena still makes a hefty sum despite hardly wrestling in WWE anymore. In 2020, John Cena only had one match - the cinematic "Firefly Fun House" match against Bray Wyatt.

Roman Reigns, on the other hand, has dominated WWE for the last 6 years. Since 2015, he has headlined WrestleMania 5 times. During this run, he main-evented WrestleMania for four consecutive editions between 2015 and 2018. Roman Reigns would go on to headline WrestleMania once more in a triple threat match against Daniel Bryan and Edge in 2021.

Is Roman Reigns the biggest star in WWE today?

One could argue that Roman Reigns is WWE's most popular superstar. However, the weight and popularity of part-time legends such as John Cena, Edge, Goldberg, and Brock Lesnar have proven that fans still lean towards so-called "nostalgia acts."

Roman Reigns is undeniably valuable to WWE and it could be seen in the fact that no other superstar was pushed like he was between 2015 and 2018. His return run from 2020 to the present, has been a massive success, with previous critics of Roman Reigns praising him for his character and work.

There's no doubt that the longer Roman Reigns stays in WWE, the more his salary will increase, as will his overall value to the company.

