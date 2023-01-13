How much did Vince McMahon spend out of $3B net worth on his Greenwich Mansion?

Vince McMahon's net worth of billions took a little blow when he purchased a grand mansion in Greenwich, Connecticut. The Executive Chairman lives a life of luxury following his struggles to establish WWE as the world's largest wrestling promotion.

In 1972, Vince McMahon bought WWE from his own father and revolutionized the wrestling business. The wrestling promoter unified the indie promotions under his banner, scouted the best of the best, and put them on display for the entertainment of the masses. McMahon established the WWE product as the undisputed No.1.

Vince McMahon's net worth in 2021 notched $2 billion USD. Reports of his luxurious Greenwich Mansion being on sale emerged in December of that year. He had bought the massive structure in 2014 for a sum of $11.84 million but marketed it for $32 million. It is still listed, for 639 days, although the price has fallen to $23 million.

According to Compass listings, Vince's mansion is stretched over a 10-acre piece of land. It is trenched on lush grounds and has a mature landscape. It is unrivaled in the juxtaposed design of hand-cut stone and modern design. To add to its luxury, the mansion is loaded with 12 bathrooms, multiple kitchens, dining halls, a swimming pool, a library, an internal elevator, and much more.

McMahon's mansion consists of a garage that can fit around eight cars. The Hurlingham Drive residence at Conyers Farm has two large white gates at the entrance and a long, paved driveway to the house. A fountain can be seen in the front yard.

While we are on the topic of the mansion being on sale, some reports claimed that the news was incorrect. Compass may have forgotten to update their list.

Vince McMahon's net worth in 2023

Since the first week of the new year, McMahon has been all over the news. His return to WWE, after departing in July last year, has taken the wrestling world by storm. He now plans to sell WWE for the benefit of shareholders.

As of 2023, Vince McMahon's net worth is estimated to be $2.4 billion. It experienced a drop in the numbers as compared to 2022. Patriarch of one of the richest families, his net worth, combined with his whole family's worth, is around a whopping $4.8 billion.

The 77-year-old will spearhead the negotiations of the upcoming media rights deal. Rumors suggest a WWE sale could occur around that time.

