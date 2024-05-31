How much do WWE superstars earn? Exploring main roster and NXT salaries

Being a WWE Superstar is a dream many aspire to have, but only a few turn it into reality. One of the most attractive aspects of being a World Wrestling Entertainment star is the luxurious lifestyle they lead. This brings attention to the salary of being a star in the Stamford-based promotion.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the minimum salary for a WWE main roster star was reportedly around $350,000 per year. This means that if a star is part of either Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown, they are reportedly earning at least the above-stated amount annually.

This amount of course could vary significantly depending on the individual's star power and the revenue they generate for the Stamford-based company.

Trending

Expand Tweet

In contrast, NXT stars earn considerably less. As per a previous report from Meltzer, the starting salary for a star on the white and gold brand ranges from $50,000 to $60,000 per year. However, this also varies from person to person, as names like Finn Balor reportedly earned significantly more during their time in the former black and gold brand. There is no updated report regarding the current salary structure for stars in the developmental brand.

These numbers are certainly attractive and are one of the major reasons why the upcoming generation of pro wrestlers would be keen to try out and be selected to represent the Stamford-based promotion.

Who is currently the highest-paid WWE star?

The highest-paid WWE Superstar is currently on hiatus from the company and his name is Brock Lesnar. According to the latest reports, the Beast Incarnate earns approximately $12 million per year from the Stamford-based promotion. This secures his spot as the highest-paid star in the company.

The last time Lesnar appeared on WWE television was at last year's SummerSlam Premium Live Event, where he suffered a loss at the hands of Cody Rhodes. The latest report indicates that The Beast's return is currently on hold, as he has yet to receive the green light from WWE's legal team. Once cleared, he is expected to make another impactful return to the promotion.

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns holds the second position as the highest-paid star, reportedly earning $5 million annually. The Tribal Chief is also on hiatus but is expected to return soon, especially after a recent training video surfaced.

The list of highest-paid stars continues with names like Randy Orton, Triple H, AJ Styles, and more, each earning significant salaries due to their star power and contributions to the company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback