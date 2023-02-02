What is the minimum salary earned by a WWE Superstar?

WWE has created some of the biggest names in sports and mainstream media. The likes of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, John Cena, Hulk Hogan, and more are just a few who are living comfortably now, which makes fans wonder just how much a superstar is paid. Fortunately, Triple H may have an answer to that.

While on last year's WrestleMania 38 weekend tryouts in Dallas, Triple H revealed that WWE Superstars on the main roster make a minimum base salary of $250,000 annually. Since this is just a base salary, it's possible that some RAW and SmackDown stars will receive extras via their merchandise and appearances for Premium Live Events.

On the other hand, superstars in the developmental brand get paid much less. According to Dave Meltzer, NXT stars have a starting salary of $50,000 to $60,000, depending on the star power. However, former NXT stars like Adam Cole and Finn Balor reportedly earned a lot more during their time at the brand.

“They’re not making $250,000 or $300,000 or anything like that — Balor I’m sure is, but I don’t think anyone else is. They’re probably in the low $100,000’s…. I know one top person in NXT who’s been there for a long time, and he should be making a ton, but he’s making $130,000…. so, they’re making like $130,000, $150,000. Adam Cole may be making a little more, he should be. That’s the range."

What is the salary for some of the top WWE Superstars?

It's no surprise that some talents from the Stamford-based promotion are already making millions. Still, it is quite interesting that they make that amount of money despite not being on television regularly.

It's no surprise that Brock Lesnar tops the highest-paid athletes in WWE. Allegedly, The Beast Incarnate makes around $10 million per year with a $5 million guaranteed base wage. Meanwhile, current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns makes $5 million per year. Following The Tribal Chief is Randy Orton at $4.5 million per year.

Meanwhile, stars like AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch are making $3 million per year. Retired legends like The Undertaker and Kane are also still on the payroll due to their WWE Legends contract. The Deadman makes $2.5 million, while The Big Red Machine makes around $900,000.

Wrestlers go through risks and rough training on a regular basis, and some even have to spend time away from their loved ones, the least these performers can receive is a generous salary.

