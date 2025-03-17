How did Nikki Bella feel after meeting John Cena after 7 long years? WWE legend's comments explored

WWE Superstar Nikki Bella recently made an appearance in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match. Notably, John Cena was also part of the premium live event as he competed in his last Men's Rumble bout. The former couple met backstage during the PLE for the first time in seven years. Following this, the former Divas Champion has now revealed her thoughts on meeting her ex-fiance.

Bella and Cena started their relationship in 2012, and after dating for five years, they got engaged in 2017. However, the couple shockingly broke up the following year. The 16-time World Champion is currently on his Farewell Tour and was in action at the Royal Rumble. Nikki also stepped inside the squared circle for the first time since 2022 during the same premium live event last month in Indianapolis.

Recently, the WWE Hall of Famer made an appearance on Kristin Cavallari's Let's Be Honest podcast via People alongside her sister, Brie Bella. During the podcast, Nikki Bella revealed that she had a brief interaction with John Cena backstage, and he shook her hand. Notably, she was in a group with other stars at the time.

"I was in a circle talking to people. He [John Cena] came to [shake] everyone's hand. He shook my hand. But the thing was, when he walked away, all the girls were like, 'Oh my gosh.' I'm like, 'Shh, shh, he’s married, be respectful.' And that was it. That was nice. And it was great because breaking the ice and you know, we just both happened to be back at the same time. It's a good feeling," she said.

Nikki Bella entered the Women's Royal Rumble at the 30th spot. While she didn't win, the former two-time Divas Champion eliminated Bayley, who was last year's winner. John Cena ended up being the runner-up of the Men's Royal Rumble when Jey Uso eliminated him to win the 30-man contest.

However, Cena has now won the Men's Elimination Chamber bout and is set to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Nikki Bella appreciated John Cena's heel turn

After winning the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber match, John Cena shocked the world when he turned heel and low-blowed The American Nightmare before destroying him on The Rock's orders. This marked the first time the 16-time WWE Champion turned heel in over two decades.

While speaking to Women's Wrestling Talk, Nikki Bella commented on Cena's heel turn and said that she believed the move was a great decision. She even claimed that the change in character was something The Cenation Leader's hardcore fans had been waiting for a long time, and it was an excellent gift for them in his final year in WWE.

"It was done so well. And I think to end your farewell tour and turn into a character that the fans have wanted for so long, it's not only I think gonna be fun for him but how great for the fans? It's like a gift he's giving. You know what I mean? And I think it's so cool," she said. [From 01:56 to 02:12]

While John Cena will be headlining WrestleMania 41, it would be interesting to see if fans will see more of Nikki Bella soon, as she recently teased a return to the ring.

