How old is Trish Stratus? Exploring key moments of the Hall of Famer's WWE career 

Trish Stratus is one of the most beloved and successful stars in WWE history. With a professional career spanning over two decades, she is a seven-time WWE Women's Champion who headlined major events, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

Stratus, born on December 18, 1975, began her career as a fitness model, but her athleticism and charisma caught the attention of WWE executives. Stratus made her debut in the company on March 19, 2000, as a valet for the tag team T & A (Test and Prince Albert).

Her on-screen character was a flirtatious blonde who used her looks and wit to manipulate the men around her, but as the years passed, she proved to be more than just eye candy. Today, she is considered a pioneer who helped set a higher standard for female wrestlers and paved the way for future generations.

In 2001, Stratus won her first WWE Women's Championship by defeating Ivory at WrestleMania X-Seven. She commenced quite the rivalry with Lita during this time. They even created history to be the first female stars to main event an edition of RAW in 2004. She initially retired from the in-ring competition in 2006. Over the past few years, the multi-time Women’s Champion has made varied WWE appearances. She was officially inducted into the company's Hall of Fame in 2013.

From her feud with Lita to her battles with Victoria, Mickie James, and even Stephanie McMahon, Trish showcased her athleticism, charisma, and storytelling abilities, earning her a place in WWE history. This weekend at WrestleMania 39 will be her first match since 2019 when she went up against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam in a losing effort. This weekend she will be a part of a six-woman tag team match alongside Becky Lynch and Lita. They will take on Damage CTRL together.

Trish Stratus and her return to WWE, potentially turning heel

Fans were ecstatic with Trish Stratus' return in February and are pondering what storylines could be in store for the WWE legend. Moving forward into WrestleMania 39, the culmination of feuds may very well result in new rivalries and rekindled relationships.

On Monday Night RAW in August 2022, Trish Stratus received a warm welcome from the Canadian crowd. However, her nostalgic speech was short-lived due to Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY) interrupting her. However, earlier this year, in February, Stratus surprisingly returned to help out Lita and Becky Lynch win the Women's Tag Team Championship on Monday Night RAW.

As unlikely as it sounds, it has been reported that WWE has interesting plans for Stratus, stating that she "won't be in the role most would expect" following her return to the company. There is speculation that she could betray Lita and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania this weekend. Another storyline that could incur would be the Hall of Famer taking on Lynch in a singles match, as has been teased before.

Trish Stratus portrayed a heel in the early 2000s but later emerged as a fan favorite which continues to this day.

For over a decade, Trish Stratus has captivated fans with her personality, athleticism, and unforgettable rivalries. She has been instrumental in the evolution of the women’s division. With the uncertainty of events and recent clues, wrestling fans are convinced of a major betrayal from the Hall of Famer at The Show of Shows.

