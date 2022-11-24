How does one win a WarGames match?

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is set to have its first main roster showcase on November 26, 2022. The Stamford-based promotion has held this type of match in the past under NXT, but other promotions also have their own set of formats and rules.

The first time the match transpired was under Jim Crockett Promotions of the New Wrestling Alliance on July 4, 1987, created by Dusty Rhodes. For the NWA version, competitors can win only through submission or surrender. The latter is similar to a few finishes of an 'I Quit' match, wherein the wrestler gives up without being in a submission move. Interestingly, AEW also follows the same format as WarGames, but they call it Blood and Guts.

For WWE, there are more chances to win the bout. The superstar could pick up a victory via pinfall or submission. However, once the participants are inside the cage, they are now not allowed to leave, or they will cause their team to be disqualified.

Since the structure of The Match Beyond is a little bit more dangerous compared to the usual steel cage matches, Triple H made sure to address the safety concerns. The Chief Content Officer shared that it will be less violent and is aiming to avoid blood for the superstar's health.

"I don’t think it’s necessary. If we have talent that gets [cut open], usually you’ll see them roll out, and they’ll get looked at to make sure that there’s nothing dangerous. I’m just of the opinion right now, given the state of the world and the pandemic, and at the end of the day, what we do is dangerous enough without intentionally making it more dangerous."

Which WWE Superstars will be competing in WarGames this Survivor Series?

After weeks of heated exchanges, the rivalry between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes will result in a WarGames match this Saturday. The latter group will also be joined by Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens.

For the RAW brand, Bianca Belair will be joined by Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and an unannounced superstar to battle Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross at Survivor Series. Although the former team still lacks one member, for now, the RAW Women's Champion is still set on beating her opponents.

“Your biggest competition is yourself. That’s why I’m working to be the absolute best version of myself. I’m going to do whatever it takes to be at my best at WarGames," stated Biance Belair.

This year's Survivor Series is extraordinary and an event you should not miss.

