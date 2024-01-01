How Roman Reigns getting COVID-19 led to one of Triple H's biggest problems in WWE

Roman Reigns was set to defend his Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1 in 2022. However, hours before the show, it was announced that The Tribal Chief had tested positive for COVID-19 and would not be able to perform. Hence, a series of events happened that changed the company's landscape.

After Roman Reigns was sidelined from WWE Day 1 2022, it was announced that the WWE Championship match for that event would be a five-way bout. The Beast defeated Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and former champion Big E to secure the gold.

It was later reported that Lesnar was set to win if he would have faced Reigns. Meanwhile, Rollins would have walked out of the four-way match as WWE Champion. As it turns out, this was only the beginning of Triple H's problems in the booking department.

Reigns returned to action weeks later as Universal Champion, but despite winning the WWE Title, Lesnar had not forgotten about his long-time rival. This led to a championship unification at WrestleMania 38, which saw Reigns become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Having one world champion in the Stamford-based promotion, who was on a part-time schedule, became a significant problem for Triple H. Despite top challengers emerging, he couldn't crown them because of Reigns' strong booking as the promotion's ultimate titleholder.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, arguably two of WWE's workhorses, couldn't be crowned world champion at WrestleMania 39. Rhodes was defeated by Reigns, and Rollins' path didn't align with The Tribal Chief. Hence, the company created the World Heavyweight Championship. However, The Game was later faced with another set of problems.

The Visionary won the title at Night of Champions on May 27, 2023. Although he is one of the most active champions in the company today, the title feels less valuable compared to Reigns' gold.

Another problem The King of Kings faced after Reigns' absence at WWE Day 1 was that Rhodes' story couldn't be finished. The American Nightmare wants to win the company's world title, something his father, the late Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, couldn't achieve.

Triple H's current creative problems in WWE began with the absence of Reigns from the Day 1 Premium Live Event in 2022, resulting in Rollins' title arguably being less prestigious than Reigns' championship.

What major difference is seen between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns' title runs?

Roman's latest title defense was in November 2023 at Crown Jewel

It has already been established that Reigns' appearances and title defenses have been limited while Rollins has been a fighting champion. The difference between their title reigns was seen in the number of times they put their gold on the line.

It was recently revealed that since August 2020, Roman Reigns has defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship 54 times. On the other hand, Seth Rollins has put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line 55 times since winning it in May 2023.

Will Roman Reigns be on WWE Day 1 2024?

Roman Reigns won't be on this year's WWE: RAW Day 1, but Rollins will defend his title against Drew McIntyre on the show. The Tribal Chief will be on SmackDown: New Year's Revolution, but what he will do on the blue brand is unknown.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what will happen in Reigns and Rollins' championship runs in 2024.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.