Roman Reigns to miss the first WWE SmackDown of 2024? Analyzing The Tribal Chief's schedule

Roman Reigns' appearances have become quite limited in recent times as he has been working on a lighter schedule. With the New Year on the horizon, preparations are in full swing to kick off the first episodes of all three brands in grand fashion.

Fans have been wondering whether The Tribal Chief will miss the first SmackDown of 2024 due to his part-time schedule. WWE has been building the show as the New Year's Revolution, and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will grace his presence on it.

Reigns is advertised for the January 5, 2024, edition of the blue brand, which will emanate from Rogers Arena, Vancouver. With WWE's upcoming premium live event just a few weeks away, the buildup to the matches for the Royal Rumble will be underway.

The Tribal Chief is also advertised for the January 19, 2024, episode of the blue brand, which will emanate from State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Therefore, he will not miss the first SmackDown of the new year.

WWE has already announced huge matches and segments for the show, and Roman Reigns' presence will add grandeur to it. The show will also determine his challenger for Royal Rumble 2024.

Who will Roman Reigns face at Royal Rumble 2024?

WWE has announced triple-threat number-one contenders match for the New Year's Revolution episode of SmackDown. Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles will lock horns, and the winner of the match will get a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble.

From the current storyline, it looks like Roman Reigns will face The Viper at Royal Rumble 2024. Orton has been on a rampage to take out every member of The Bloodline, as this was his whole purpose in signing with the blue brand.

The Legend Killer warned Roman Reigns that he was coming after the Undisputed Title. WWE has been building this feud on the episodes of SmackDown, and there's a good possibility that it will culminate at the January 27 spectacle.

Reigns and Orton are expected to tear the house down at Tropicana Field. Therefore, Randy Orton might win the triple threat match on the New Year's Revolution to challenge the Undisputed Champion at Royal Rumble.