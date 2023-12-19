Roman Reigns to miss major WWE PLE on the Road to WrestleMania? Analyzing the possibility

Roman Reigns is one of the biggest stars in WWE, and the company seemingly has huge plans for him at The Showcase of the Immortals next year. However, due to his part-time schedule, Reigns might miss a major premium live event on the Road to WrestleMania.

There's a good possibility that The Tribal Chief will not be a part of Elimination Chamber 2024, which is taking place in Perth, Australia. He is currently not advertised for the event and is not on the poster either. Reigns will compete at Royal Rumble, and his next stop after that is expected to be Philadelphia for WrestleMania 40.

On the other hand, Cody Rhodes is prominently featured on the poster, while CM Punk is not, which drops a potential spoiler. It implies that Rhodes might have to go through the Elimination Chamber to get to Roman Reigns.

It could pave the way for their rumored match at The Show of Shows next year. Hence, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion missing the February spectacle on the Road to WrestleMania is quite possible.

Has Roman Reigns dropped a subtle hint about leaving WWE?

Roman Reigns has been dominating the WWE landscape for years now, as he is one of the biggest stars of this generation. However, the era of The Tribal Chief might come to an end soon. He might have dropped a subtle hint about it last week on SmackDown.

During his promo, the 38-year-old made a proclamation about Solo Sikoa being the one to be the next Tribal Chief. He crowned Sikoa his "Tribal Heir," which raised many speculations about Reigns leaving WWE. It also sparked rumors about him losing his title at WrestleMania 40.

The possibility of Roman leaving the company seems extremely low, but he might go on a long hiatus after The Showcase of the Immortals next year. Therefore, he is seemingly preparing Solo Sikoa to take his place.

WWE has also filed a trademark for "Tribal Heir," which implies that the company plans to continue using this moniker for The Enforcer of the Bloodline. Hence, it also drops a major clue that Roman Reigns might go on a long break, and Solo Sikoa could usher in his subjugation.

Do you think Reigns will take an extended leave soon? Sound off in the comments section below.