How Roman Reigns could overcome a popular WWE star if he wins the Money in the Bank briefcase

Roman Reigns is closing in on 1000 days as WWE Universal Champion. He has also held the WWE Championship for over a year, and it looks like no one on the roster can defeat The Tribal Chief for the title.

Cody Rhodes failed to take down Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. There seems to be no clear challenger for Reigns on the roster, and it looks like his next big rivalry could begin at Money in the Bank 2023.

With the premium live event just over two months away, there are a few big names who can take the briefcase home. LA Knight is one of the favorites among them, as he has garnered quite a fan following over the past several months.

The former Million Dollar Champion has been doing a great job at building himself through remarkable promos. However, recent losses on the main roster have seemingly dented his value. In any case, a Money in the Bank contract could catapult LA Knight to the top of the card.

Roman Reigns could look for several ways to avoid a successful cash-in from the 40-year-old star. That could include extending The Bloodline by bringing in a new member.

The Bloodline already consists of four active wrestlers, but there is still room for more. The villainous faction has been instrumental in Reigns' recent success on the main roster. The Usos could be on their way out of the Samoan stable if they fail to capture the tag team titles in two weeks.

The Tribal Chief could turn to his "elders" to send him more family members who could join the group and make it more dominant if LA Knight enters the title picture. It has been the most effective way for Reigns to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over the past several months.

WWE legend Rikishi has already introduced fans to a potential future member of Roman Reigns' faction, The Bloodline

The Bloodline has been the most dominant faction in WWE for over three years under Roman Reigns. Fans have seen the group grow over the past several months, with Solo Sikoa becoming the latest member of the Anoa'i family in the stable.

Rikishi recently took to Instagram, where he revealed that Thamiko T. Fatu was now accepting bookings. It looks like WWE could hire Thamiko as the fourth Uso to grow the stable and make The Bloodline stronger.

Thamiko is the son of Rikishi and the brother of Jey, Jimmy, and Solo Sikoa. That makes him Roman Reigns' cousin. He could come into the company to help his family out and extend The Bloodline's dominance over WWE.

LA Knight could be in deep trouble if he wins the Money in the Bank briefcase, only to be attacked by a debuting Thamiko if he joins the company. Fans saw something similar when Solo Sikoa made his surprise appearance at Clash at the Castle 2022 to help Roman Reigns win.

Such an angle could help LA Knight become a top babyface even if he loses his Money in the Bank contract. It could lead to a turn of fortunes for the 40-year-old who has the potential to make it big in the company.

Do you want to see a match between LA Knight and Roman Reigns down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes