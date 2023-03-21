How is Roman Reigns related to Naomi? Know the Anoa'i family through her husband's lens

For those unaware, Naomi's husband is none other than Jimmy Uso, one-half of the current WWE Undisputed Universal Tag Team Champions The Usos. Due to this fact, the former SmackDown Women's Champion also has a special connection with Roman Reigns.

Naomi became a part of the Anoa'i family after tying the knot with Jimmy in 2014. Although related by blood, the 35-year-old is an in-law of Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns and The Usos are not just The Bloodline inside the ring, but in real-life as well. They belong to the legendary Anoa'i family and while many think they are cousins, it was recently revealed by Jimmy and Jey Uso that Reigns was technically their uncle.

While The Usos and The Tribal Chief are active in the Stamford-based promotion, the same can't be said for the 35-year-old star. In May last year, Naomi walked out of the company alongside Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) due to creative differences.

The CEO is currently performing in Japan and is the current IWGP Women's Champion after defeating Kairi last month at Battle in the Valley. As for Trinity Fatu, her future with WWE remains unclear.

Naomi is willing to join her husband in WWE for The Bloodline for specific reasons

Due to the 35-year-old's affiliation with The Bloodline, many fans wanted to see her become a part of the group before her absence from the wrestling company.

In a past interview with talkSPORT, Naomi shared that she is indeed interested in joining The Bloodline alongside her husband. However, her inclusion should come naturally and not just for the sake of trying out a new character.

“I’m not opposed to it and I think it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve, but, if it ain’t there organically, then I don’t want it...I don’t want it to be something for the sake of doing it. Or like ‘OK, we’ve seen her in the Glow, for this long, let’s just go heel to see something different!’ I really do believe in it evolving naturally."

It remains to be seen if the former SmackDown Women's champion will ever return to the Stamford-based promotion and if she finds herself alongside her family when she does.

Poll : 0 votes