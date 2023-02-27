How did Ronda Rousey's decision force WWE to change major WrestleMania plans? The Rowdy Effect 

WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey could have had a different route to WrestleMania Hollywood. She was part of a specific set of plans, which were reportedly changed at the last minute. The Baddest Woman on the Planet could have been involved in a Women's Title feud if the original plans rolled out.

According to Dave Meltzer, Rousey dropped the SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair because she demanded a pitch leading her to the tag team division alongside Shayna Baszler. This led to a humiliating 40 seconds on the December 31 edition of SmackDown with no rematch clause being issued.

In the latest update, Fightful Select revealed the original plans for WWE star Ronda Rousey before she opted for a creative change. Charlotte Flair was initially slated to return to the RAW brand in November rather than to the blue brand in late December. In January, she would have reignited her rivalry with the Rowdy One, dethroning her and leading to the latter's hiatus for the month.

Rousey facilitated the plans to become a tag team specialist alongside Baszler. The duo is rumored to be fighting Damage CTRL members IYO SKY and Dakota Kai at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Meanwhile, Charlotte will put her title on the line against Rhea Ripley. Breaking up the SmackDown arch-rivals was a good idea as it has led to some interesting angles being explored.

WWE star Ronda Rousey has set the WrestleMania 39 plans in motion

The Rowdy One managed to get the worst out of the WWE Universe with her inciting antics. Her occasional rants have gained her a certain level of notoriety. She has multiple heated exchanges on social media with fellow superstars, mostly Natalya, but Damage CTRL is also now in the mix.

Ronda Rousey recently lashed out at WWE for giving less TV time to women's tag teams, preferring only the champions. She went on to carry out a full-scale assault on Damage CTRL and tweeted about Kai and SKY only defending their titles at live events. Below is one of her tweets.

Ronda Rousey @RondaRousey Apparently the entirety of the Smackdown tag division is @NatbyNature plus whatever poor soul she can recruit to her lost cause this week. #USOs defend their title every week, #DamageCNTRL has defended like twice in 6 months. What the hell is going on here? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Apparently the entirety of the Smackdown tag division is @NatbyNature plus whatever poor soul she can recruit to her lost cause this week. #USOs defend their title every week, #DamageCNTRL has defended like twice in 6 months. What the hell is going on here? twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Interestingly, SKY and Kai are slated to defend their tag championship against Becky Lynch and Lita on the upcoming RAW. Dakota is coming fresh off a minor injury that she picked up at the Royal Rumble event.

Fans termed Ronda Rousey's claims on Twitter as baseless and cited different reasons. However, the seeds for a rivalry at WrestleMania have already been sown. WWE just need to pull the trigger on their potential tag team champions.

